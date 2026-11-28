During Week 48 of 2026, spanning November 23rd to November 27th, equity turnover fell sharply by -19.46% compared with Week 47 of 2026, even as TOL (+16.10%) emerged as the week’s top-performing stock.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 20th November 2026 (Week 47 of 2026 closing day) and 27th November 2026 (Week 48 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 21.28 billion, a sharp decline of -19.46% compared to Week 47 of 2026’s TZS 26.42 billion.

A total of 8,225,127 shares changed hands across 14,099 deals, a plunge of -50.46% versus Week 47 of 2026’s 16,604,098 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 3,458,410 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 9.50 billion.

NMB, CRDB, and VODA have remained consistent fixtures in the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the three listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.01 billion on volume of 4,205,189 units, a +32.56% increase versus Week 47 of 2026’s TZS 764.90 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 20th November 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 27th November 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,360 1,340 -1.47% VERTEX-ETF 290 315 +8.62% ZAN TIMIZA ETF 120 120 0.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 98.75% of buying and 67.74% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 1.25% and 32.26% respectively, producing a net foreign selling position of USD 2,464,612 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 98.75% 1.25% 67.74% 32.26% -2,464,612

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 48 of 2026 at TZS 38,274.82 billion, a -0.44% change versus Week 47 of 2026’s TZS 38,445.50 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 26,521.30 billion, reflecting a -0.31% change compared with Week 47 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation closed the week at TZS 231.55 billion, a -0.72% change from the prior week.

Measure 20th November 2026 (TZS billion) 27th November 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 38,445.50 38,274.82 -0.44% Domestic Market Capitalisation 26,602.87 26,521.30 -0.31% ETF Market Capitalisation 233.24 231.55 -0.72%

Indexes

Four of the five tracked indices closed lower compared to Week 47 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index registering the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) declined -0.44%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) fell -0.31%, the Industrial & Allied index eased -0.10%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index dropped -2.14%, and the Commercial Services index surged +8.98%.

The Commercial Services index has now closed higher for four consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 20th November 2026 Closing Value 27th November 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,408.54 4,388.96 -0.44% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 9,779.10 9,749.11 -0.31% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,168.84 5,163.81 -0.10% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 21,119.58 20,667.77 -2.14% Commercial Services (CS) 3,819.08 4,162.01 +8.98%

Stock Performances

TOL led all advancers this week, rising +16.10% against Week 47 of 2026, followed by VODA with a gain of +9.42% and MUCOBA with +5.26%.

On the losing side, DCB shed -5.41%, PAL fell -5.08%, and TPCC declined -2.90% compared with the same prior-week close.

VODA has now posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, extending its recent upward run.

AFRIPRISE and TPCC have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, signalling sustained selling pressure on both counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 20th November 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 27th November 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 680 675 -0.74% CRDB 2,790 2,750 -1.43% DCB 370 350 -5.41% DSE 6,500 6,350 -2.31% EABL 5,760 5,760 0.00% JATU 175 175 0.00% JHL 8,700 8,700 0.00% KA 110 110 0.00% KCB 2,010 1,980 -1.49% MBP 1,960 1,910 -2.55% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 3,360 3,530 +5.06% MUCOBA 380 400 +5.26% NICO 3,470 3,380 -2.59% NMB 1,800 1,750 -2.78% NMG 280 280 0.00% PAL 295 280 -5.08% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,380 2,400 +0.84% TBL 9,850 9,950 +1.02% TCC 14,150 14,140 -0.07% TCCL 4,450 4,360 -2.02% TOL 1,025 1,190 +16.10% TPCC 5,510 5,350 -2.90% TTP 340 340 0.00% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 1,380 1,510 +9.42% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 78.68 billion across 156 deals, a plunge of -69.11% compared to Week 47 of 2026’s TZS 254.68 billion.

The yield curve steepened, with the 5-year yield rising 3.1 basis points while the 25-year yield climbed a sharper 42.3 basis points.

The most pronounced move came at the 10-year tenor, where yields surged +194.0 basis points to close at 11.4537%.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 27th November 2026 Weighted Average Yield 20th November 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 10.6125% 10.2039% 10.1729% +3.1 22 16.9554 10Y 11.9993% 11.4537% 9.5140% +194.0 2 0.0367 15Y 13.6046% 12.6757% 11.8356% +84.0 5 0.0956 20Y 15.1945% 10.7518% 11.5084% -75.7 44 45.9482 25Y 13.3694% 11.0141% 10.5907% +42.3 77 15.5360

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