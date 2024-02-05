Tanzania Implements Land Tenure Improvement Project to Enhance Property Security

The Tanzanian government, under the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, has embarked on the Land Tenure Improvement Project (LTIP) aimed at increasing the security of land ownership across the nation.

This initiative focuses on planning, surveying, registering, and issuing land titles.

During the conclusion of a two-day Civil Society Organizations workshop recently held in Dodoma, the Assistant Coordinator of the project, Dr. Upendo Matotola, highlighted the project’s role as a global model, urging participants to collectively build a positive image of Tanzania internationally.

“By organizing and surveying land, and formalizing ownership, we significantly boost our economy. Well-planned and surveyed land increases in value, which in turn, escalates economic activities,” Dr. Upendo stated.

Dr. Upendo emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and community organizations in land matters.

The government will focus on capacity building, creating an enabling environment, governance, and land administration.

“We are all patriots, and we desire the project to be implemented successfully as intended, to yield positive, fruitful outcomes for our nation. This will pave the way for other projects in the country. Speaking ill of the project is self-defamation,” Dr. Upendo remarked to the participants.

Furthermore, Dr. Upendo encouraged the participants to contribute their expertise, work diligently, and uphold integrity and patriotism, prioritizing the nation’s interest in the project’s success.

Participants, including Mr. Innocent Jaji from Maswa and Ms. Mariam Mohamed from Mvomero, acknowledged the role of Civil Society Organizations in collaborating with the government to implement the project.

They emphasized the importance of educating special groups such as women, the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities on their land ownership rights.

The LTIP, a collaborative effort between the Tanzanian Government and the World Bank, initiated in 2022, is expected to conclude in 2027.

Its primary objective is to formalize land ownership for citizens in urban and rural areas, thereby enhancing the security of land tenure in Tanzania.

The LTIP initiative comes at a critical time when Tanzania faces several land tenure challenges that have hindered economic development and social stability.

Historically, the country has grappled with issues such as unclear land boundaries, lack of formal land titles, and disputes over land ownership.

These challenges are exacerbated in rural areas where customary land rights prevail, often without formal recognition, leaving communities vulnerable to land grabs and conflicts.

Moreover, the rapid urbanization in Tanzania has put additional pressure on land resources, leading to increased land conflicts, insecure land tenure for urban poor, and challenges in urban planning.