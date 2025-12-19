Tanzania Issues Ban on Land Transactions and Unauthorised Activities in Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) has issued a public notice banning all land transactions and unauthorised activities within areas designated for the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone in Tanzania.

The Authority recalls that the Government designated the Bagamoyo area for the development of an industrial and logistics investment city through Government Notice No. 123 dated 24 May 2013.

The project was initially coordinated by the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and is now under TISEZA.

The Government is continuing with the land valuation process in all areas earmarked for the project to ensure that legitimate landowners are compensated once the valuation exercise is completed.

During the implementation of the project, selling, purchasing, or transferring ownership of land within all designated areas is prohibited.

Anyone who purchases land within the project area will forfeit their money.

The Authority also prohibited any unauthorised activities within the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone.

These include sand extraction, charcoal burning, tree cutting, land encroachment, construction, and any other activity carried out without valid Government authorisation.

The Authority said some residents in the affected areas have already received compensation and that these areas are now under formal investment development arrangements in line with the Government’s plan.

Areas that have already been valued are being revalued, while areas that have not yet undergone valuation will be assessed in due course.

The Authority warned that anyone found engaging in illegal land transactions or unauthorised activities within the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone will face legal action in accordance with Tanzanian law.

Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone

The Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone is a large-scale Government-led industrial and logistics development located in the Bagamoyo District, Coast Region.

The area was formally designated for special economic zone development in 2013 to support export-oriented manufacturing, logistics, and industrial activities.

The zone is intended to leverage Bagamoyo’s proximity to Dar es Salaam, regional transport corridors, and port infrastructure to attract domestic and foreign investment.

The project is part of the Government’s long-term strategy to expand industrial capacity, improve logistics efficiency, and promote private sector-led growth.

In August 2025, TISEZA launched five strategic Special Economic Zones to attract large-scale industrial investment to Tanzania, including Bagamoyo.