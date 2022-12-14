Tanzania Annual Inflation Stays at Five-Year High at 4.9% in November 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of November stagnated at 4.9%, the same recorded in October 2022.

The overall index went up from 104.08 recorded in November 2021 to 109.16 in November 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for November 2022 has increased to 9.5% from 9.1% recorded in October 2022.

On the other hand, Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for November 2022 has decreased to 3.1% from 3.3% recorded in October 2022.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for November 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – November 2022

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) for November 2022 has increased to 109.16 from 108.73 which was recorded in October 2022.

The increase in NCPI between October 2022 and November 2022 is mainly attributed to the increase of indices for some food and non-food items between the periods.

Some of the food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: wheat by 2.4%, rice by 3.8%, maize grains by 5.0%, maize flour by 2.9%, fresh meat by 0.2%, fresh fish by 1.8%, fruits by 2.0%, vegetables by 1.8%, Irish potatoes by 3.9%, sweet potatoes by 4.2%, fresh cassava by 3.4%, cocoyams by 3.1%, cooking bananas by 0.9%, dried beans by 3.5%, soya by 5.8%, dried lentils by 1.5%, dried peas by 2.5%, dried cowpeas by 2.0%, dried cassava by 2.9% and soft drinks by 1.0%.

On the other hand, some of the non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: garments for men by 0.8%, footwear for women by 0.5% and food provided by full-service restaurants by 0.6%.