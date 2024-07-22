President Samia Suluhu Hassan Announces New Appointments and Transfers in Tanzanian Government, New Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Housing

On 21st July 2024, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, announced a series of significant appointments, dismissals, and transfers of various government leaders.

The new leadership appointments and transfers are aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the government. The key changes are as follows:

Hon. Jerry William Silaa (MP) has been appointed as the Minister of Information, Communication, and Information Technology. Prior to this, he served as the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, replacing Hon. Nape Moses Nnauye (MP), whose appointment has been revoked. Hon. Deogratius John Ndejembi (MP) has been appointed as the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development. He was previously the Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office (Labor, Youth, Employment, and People with Disabilities). Hon. Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete (MP) has been appointed as the Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office (Labor, Youth, Employment, and People with Disabilities). He previously served as the Deputy Minister, President’s Office, Public Service Management, and Good Governance. Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has been appointed as a Member of Parliament and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation. He previously served as Tanzania’s Ambassador to Italy, replacing Hon. January Yusuf Makamba (MP), whose appointment has been revoked. Hon. Cosato David Chumi (MP) has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, taking over from Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, who will be assigned another position. Hon. Deus Clement Sangu (MP) has been appointed as the Deputy Minister, President’s Office, Public Service Management, and Good Governance. Hon. Dennis Lazaro Londo (MP) has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, responsible for East African Affairs, replacing Hon. Stephen Lujwahuka Byabato (MP), whose appointment has been revoked. Mr. Eliakim Chacha Maswi has been appointed as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Constitution and Law. He was previously the Director-General of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). Ms. Mary Gaspar Makondo has been appointed as the Regional Administrative Secretary of Ruvuma. She previously served as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Constitution and Law, replacing Ms. Rehema Sefu Madenge, who has retired. Mr. Kiseo Yusuph Nzowa has been appointed as the Regional Administrative Secretary of Kilimanjaro. He was previously a Senior Officer in the President’s Office – Ikulu. Mr. Musa Haji Ali has been appointed as an Ambassador. Prior to this, he was a Senior Officer in the President’s Office – Ikulu. Mr. Louis Peter Bura has been appointed as the District Commissioner of Chato, replacing Mr. Said Juma Nkumba, who has been assigned other responsibilities. Ms. Kemirembe Rose Lwota has been transferred from Manyoni District to become the District Commissioner of Serengeti. Dr. Vincent Biyegela Mashinji has been transferred from Serengeti District to become the District Commissioner of Manyoni. Dr. Maulid Suleiman Madeni has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Serengeti District Council. Mr. Afraha Nassoro Hassan has been transferred from the Serengeti District Council to become the Executive Director of Nkasi District Council, replacing Mr. William Anyitike Mwakalambile, whose appointment has been revoked. Mr. Dennis Kwame Simba has been appointed as the Director-General of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Fisheries Corporation (TAFICO).

Here is the link to the fully updated Tanzanian Cabinet: https://www.tanzaniainvest.com/cabinet