Tanzania Announce Plan to Fight Covid-19, Economic Activity to Continue

On Sunday 22nd March 2020, the President of Tanzania Hon. John Magufuli addressed the nation on the situation of the new coronavirus pandemic in the country and announced the plans of the Government to fight it.

He informed that twelve patients have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tanzania. Four of them are foreign nationals and eight are Tanzanian citizens. All of them are doing well and the latest data indicate that there are no new infections.

President Magufui explained that following the emergency, the Government of Tanzania took various steps to prevent the virus from entering the country and further spreading.

The control of the borders at the various entry points was strengthened, especially at Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Mwanza airports, where special equipment was deployed to monitor travelers entering the country, and areas were designated to quarantine those exposed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDEC) began to provide education for citizens about how to guard against and prevent the disease.

In addition, the Government has undertaken the following emergency measures:

The establishment of a National Committee on Disease Control, under the Prime Minister’s office and supported by the Minister for Health.

The provision of modern equipment for diagnostics and for the protection of the medical staff at the National Laboratory.

From 23rd March 2020, all travelers arriving from countries most affected by the disease will have to stay at isolation sites for 14 days at their own expense.

The suspension of the issuance of travel permits for staff from countries affected by the disease.

President Magufuli reminded that the disease heavily impacts not only health, but also business, industrial production, and air travel and tourism.

This is why he urged all Tanzanians to continue to work hard and not allow this disease to damage the national economy. This is why all economic and production activities are mandated to continue.