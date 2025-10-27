Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 43 of 2025: Debut ETF Trades 712,100 Units, PAL Rises +33.33%

During Week 43 of 2025 (October 20th-October 24th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a substantial rise in total bond turnover compared to the previous trading week, while equity turnover decreased modestly. Market capitalization also saw a small decrease. This week also marked the first recorded trading activity for the VIS-ETF, the first listed Exchange Traded Fund in Tanzania.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 11.05 billion, reflecting a -9.94% drop from Week 42’s TZS 12.27 billion.

Share volume totaled approximately 6.43 million shares. This represents a -24.53% decrease compared to the approximately 8.52 million shares traded in Week 42.

CRDB, overwhelmingly dominate the DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 4,687,193 shares. This total was bolstered by significant Block Trade activity, including a block of 242,375 shares on Tuesday and a block of 300,000 shares on Thursday.

The second most traded stock, TCC, finished the week with 490,172 shares, driven largely by substantial block trading which included 63,150 shares on Thursday and 120,600 shares on Friday.

The third highest volume belonged to AFRIPRISE, which totaled 373,347 shares for the week, maintaining high activity on days such as Thursday, when it traded 140,229 shares, and Monday, trading 50,507 shares.

Stock Weekly Total Traded CRDB 4,687,193 TCC 490,172 AFRIPRISE 373,347 NICO 223,770 VODA 105,371 NMB 121,111 DCB 110,227 TTP 94,371 DSE 78,877 SWIS 48,070 MCB 19,249 TCCL 15,456 TOL 16,034 TPCC 12,583 PAL 7,353 MBP 8,761 MKCB 7,148 MUCOBA 5,504 TBL 1,549 JHL 324 EABL 0 JATU 0 KA 0 KCB 0 NMG 0 SWALA 0 USL 0 YETU 0 TOTAL 6,426,470

ETF Trading

The VIS-ETF counter, the DSE’s first listed Exchange Traded Fund, began trading this week. It recorded a total unit volume of 712,100 units and generated a total turnover of TZS 193.07 million. Trading activity spanned Tuesday (50,000 shares), Wednesday (60,900 shares), Thursday (68,700 shares), and Friday (532,500 shares).

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 21,378.56 billion at the close of Week 43 2025, down -0.17% from TZS 21,414.83 billion recorded at the close of Week 42. Domestic market capitalisation decreased by -0.27% to TZS 13,468.94 billion from TZS 13,505.22 billion in Week 42.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 43 was approximately TZS 194.11 billion, representing a substantial +89.06% increase week-on-week compared to the TZS 102.14 billion recorded in Week 42.

Government securities provided the vast majority of activity. Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Monday (TZS 40.00 million face value) and Tuesday (TZS 15.00 million face value), with no activity reported on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) was the only DSE benchmark to advance in Week 43, rising by +0.37%. The remaining four declined, led by the Industrial & Allied Index (IA), which experienced the greatest decline at -1.32%. This was followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at -0.27%, the Commercial Services Index (CS) at -0.18%, and the All Share Index (DSEI) at -0.17%.

Index Closing Value 17th October 2025 Closing Value 24th October 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,498.25 2,494.02 -0.17% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,101.60 5,087.89 -0.27% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,100.54 4,046.61 -1.32% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,235.16 9,269.46 0.37% Commercial Services (CS) 1,648.72 1,645.78 -0.18%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by PAL for the second consecutive week, rising by +33.33% (after +20.00% in week 22) to reach TZS 280 per share. TTP also recorded a remarkable growth of +26.58%. Other notable gainers included TCCL (+11.90%), MCB (+2.78%), and AFRIPRISE (1.06%). The biggest losses were recorded by MKCB (-8.33%), TCC (-5.74%), and TOL (-4.49%).