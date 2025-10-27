The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 43 of 2025: Debut ETF Trades 712,100 Units, PAL Rises +33.33%

During Week 43 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw overall declines across major indices, except the Banks, Finance & Investment Index, which rose by +0.37%. PAL led weekly gains with a +33.33% price increase, followed by TTP (+26.58%) and TCCL (+11.90%). Trading on the new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Board was active, with VIS-ETF recording 712,100 units traded and a total turnover of TZS 193.07 million.
October 27, 2025
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 43 of 2025 (October 20th-October 24th), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a substantial rise in total bond turnover compared to the previous trading week, while equity turnover decreased modestly. Market capitalization also saw a small decrease. This week also marked the first recorded trading activity for the VIS-ETF, the first listed Exchange Traded Fund in Tanzania.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 11.05 billion, reflecting a -9.94% drop from Week 42’s TZS 12.27 billion.

Share volume totaled approximately 6.43 million shares. This represents a -24.53% decrease compared to the approximately 8.52 million shares traded in Week 42.

CRDB, overwhelmingly dominate the DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 4,687,193 shares. This total was bolstered by significant Block Trade activity, including a block of 242,375 shares on Tuesday and a block of 300,000 shares on Thursday.

The second most traded stock, TCC, finished the week with 490,172 shares, driven largely by substantial block trading which included 63,150 shares on Thursday and 120,600 shares on Friday.

The third highest volume belonged to AFRIPRISE, which totaled 373,347 shares for the week, maintaining high activity on days such as Thursday, when it traded 140,229 shares, and Monday, trading 50,507 shares.

StockWeekly Total Traded
CRDB4,687,193
TCC490,172
AFRIPRISE373,347
NICO223,770
VODA105,371
NMB121,111
DCB110,227
TTP94,371
DSE78,877
SWIS48,070
MCB19,249
TCCL15,456
TOL16,034
TPCC12,583
PAL7,353
MBP8,761
MKCB7,148
MUCOBA5,504
TBL1,549
JHL324
EABL0
JATU0
KA0
KCB0
NMG0
SWALA0
USL0
YETU0
TOTAL6,426,470

ETF Trading

The VIS-ETF counter, the DSE’s first listed Exchange Traded Fund, began trading this week. It recorded a total unit volume of 712,100 units and generated a total turnover of TZS 193.07 million. Trading activity spanned Tuesday (50,000 shares), Wednesday (60,900 shares), Thursday (68,700 shares), and Friday (532,500 shares).

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 21,378.56 billion at the close of Week 43 2025, down -0.17% from TZS 21,414.83 billion recorded at the close of Week 42. Domestic market capitalisation decreased by -0.27% to TZS 13,468.94 billion from TZS 13,505.22 billion in Week 42.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 43 was approximately TZS 194.11 billion, representing a substantial +89.06% increase week-on-week compared to the TZS 102.14 billion recorded in Week 42.

Government securities provided the vast majority of activity. Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Monday (TZS 40.00 million face value) and Tuesday (TZS 15.00 million face value), with no activity reported on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) was the only DSE benchmark to advance in Week 43, rising by +0.37%. The remaining four declined, led by the Industrial & Allied Index (IA), which experienced the greatest decline at -1.32%. This was followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at -0.27%, the Commercial Services Index (CS) at -0.18%, and the All Share Index (DSEI) at -0.17%.

IndexClosing Value 17th October 2025Closing Value 24th October 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,498.252,494.02-0.17%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,101.605,087.89-0.27%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,100.544,046.61-1.32%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,235.169,269.460.37%
Commercial Services (CS)1,648.721,645.78-0.18%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by PAL for the second consecutive week, rising by +33.33% (after +20.00% in week 22) to reach TZS 280 per share. TTP also recorded a remarkable growth of +26.58%. Other notable gainers included TCCL (+11.90%), MCB (+2.78%), and AFRIPRISE (1.06%). The biggest losses were recorded by MKCB (-8.33%), TCC (-5.74%), and TOL (-4.49%).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 17th October 2025Closing Price (TZS) 24th October 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE4704751.06%
CRDB1,1601,1700.86%
DCB285280-1.75%
DSE5,9906,0000.17%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,1801,1800.00%
MBP710705-0.70%
MCB3603702.78%
MKCB2,4002,200-8.33%
MUCOBA3803800.00%
NICO1,3901,4000.72%
NMB7,8107,8200.13%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL21028033.33%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,6401,570-4.27%
TBL7,4107,4300.27%
TCC12,37011,660-5.74%
TCCL2,1002,35011.90%
TOL890850-4.49%
TPCC5,6105,500-1.96%
TTP39550026.58%
USL550.00%
VODA580575-0.86%
YETU5105100.00%
