Tanzania Launches First Exchange Traded Fund on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

Tanzania launched its first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), the Vertex International Securities Exchange Traded Fund (VIS-ETF), which was officially listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on 16 October 2025.

The VIS-ETF is managed by Vertex International Securities as Fund Manager, with NBC Bank acting as Custodian Bank.

The ETF is designed to track the performance of a diversified portfolio of actively traded equities listed on the DSE, offering investors a transparent, diversified, and cost-effective way to access the stock market.

The fund aims to enhance market liquidity, broaden investor participation, and contribute to the growth of the country’s financial sector.

The Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) Chief Executive Officer, CPA Nicodemus Mkama, stated that the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the VIS-ETF achieved a 136% success rate, attracting 82.2% retail investors and 17.8% institutional investors.

He noted that the issuance and listing of the VIS-ETF strengthens Tanzania’s position as an emerging market embracing financial innovation and sustainable financing.

He added that the initiative aligns with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which aims to build a high-income, competitive, and inclusive economy, and encouraged other fund managers to introduce similar innovative investment products.

For his part, DSE Chief Executive Officer Peter Nalitolela said that hosting the first ETF on the exchange demonstrates the evolution of Tanzania’s market infrastructure and product diversity.

He highlighted that the DSE expects increased investor participation and improved market liquidity following this listing.

Vertex International Securities CEO Mateja Mgeta stated that the VIS-ETF represents the company’s commitment to creating accessible and innovative investment opportunities for both local and international investors.

He added that the listing expands investment options, promotes financial inclusion, and reinforces investor confidence in Tanzania’s capital markets.

About Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a type of investment fund that pools money from multiple investors to purchase a diversified portfolio of assets such as shares, bonds, or commodities.

Unlike traditional mutual funds, ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell units throughout the trading day at market prices.

ETFs typically track the performance of an underlying index, such as a stock market index, a sector, or a basket of assets.

Their value fluctuates with the prices of the underlying securities, giving investors exposure to the overall performance of that market segment without needing to buy individual shares.

ETFs offer several advantages, including diversification, liquidity, and lower management costs compared to actively managed funds.

They also provide transparency, as the composition and performance of the underlying portfolio are regularly disclosed.

Globally, ETFs have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the investment industry, attracting both institutional and retail investors seeking efficient and flexible exposure to different markets.