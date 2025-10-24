Tanzania’s Investment Authority Wins Award from World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies for Creating an Enabling Environment for Investment and Industrial Development

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) has been recognized among the world’s leading investment promotion agencies at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) Investment Excellence Awards 2025.

The event, held during the 29th World Investment Conference (WIC) in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, brought together global leaders, high-level policymakers, investors, and Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) from across the world.

TISEZA received the Special Least Developed Countries (LDC) Award, honoring its outstanding performance and impact in creating an enabling environment for investment and industrial development.

The authority was recognized alongside the Uganda Investment Authority and ANAPI from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking after receiving the award, a representative from TISEZA expressed appreciation to the WAIPA for the recognition.

“This award is a testament to Tanzania’s unwavering focus on investment facilitation, innovation, and sustainable development. Through TISEZA, we continue to position Tanzania as a competitive destination for global investors while empowering local industries to thrive,” the representative said.

Other major winners included Invest Korea (AI Trailblazer Award), Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (Innovative Investment Promotion Campaign), Invest India (Excellence in Investment Facilitation), ApexBrasil (Sustainability Impact), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (Excellence in Aftercare), Invest Minas of Brazil (Voice of Investors), and Invest in Sharjah (Outstanding Dedication & Excellence in Hosting WIC 2025).

The awards ceremony highlighted the growing role of international collaboration and innovation in investment promotion, reaffirming WAIPA’s position as a global platform for best practice exchange and strategic partnerships.

TISEZA is Tanzania’s national agency responsible for promoting and facilitating both domestic and foreign investments, and overseeing the development of special economic zones.

TISEZA was established in 2025 under the Investment and Special Economic Zones Act No. 6 of 2025, following the merger of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA).

It operates under the Prime Minister’s Office and is led by Gilead Teri, the former Executive Director of TIC.