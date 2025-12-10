Tanzania Records USD2.5 Billion in Investments in Q3 2025, UAE Main Source of FDI

Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) has released its Investment Bulletin for the period July-September 2025, which indicates a notable increase in the number of registered projects and job opportunities.

Number and Value of Projects

During Q3 2025, TISEZA registered 201 investment projects, with a total value of US$ 2,538.56 million. These projects are expected to generate 20,808 new job opportunities.

The sectors that attracted the highest number of investment projects were Manufacturing (85 projects), Commercial Buildings (30 projects), Transportation (29 projects), Tourism (24 projects), and Agriculture (13 projects).

Number of Investment Projects Registered with TISEZA in July-September 2025

In terms of job creation, the sectors expected to generate the most employment opportunities include Manufacturing (10,079 jobs), Transportation (3,310 jobs), Commercial Buildings (2,887 jobs), Tourism (1,346 jobs), and Agriculture (1,220 jobs).

Regarding capital investment, the leading sectors were Manufacturing (US$ 1,245.62 million), Commercial Buildings (US$ 351.73 million), Economic Infrastructure (US$ 259.90 million), Transportation (US$ 210.46 million), and Tourism (US$ 177.91 million).

Overall, the Manufacturing sector continued to dominate in terms of both the number of projects and the amount of capital investment, reflecting its significant contribution to industrial growth and employment generation.

Projects Ownership

Locally owned projects recorded a positive increase compared to the same period in the previous financial year (2024/25). During this period, TISEZA registered a total of 74 projects, up from 70 projects recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

TISEZA explains that this increase in local participation in investment is a clear reflection of the Government’s continued efforts to create a conducive and predictable investment environment for both local and foreign investors.

Number of Investment Projects Registered with TISEZA in July-September 2025 by Ownership

Regional Distribution Of Projects

The Tanzanian regions that attracted the highest number of investment projects were Dar es Salaam (79 projects), Pwani (29 projects), Arusha (16 projects), Dodoma (13 projects), and Mwanza (12 projects).

In terms of job creation, the regions expected to generate the most employment opportunities include Dar es Salaam (8,073 jobs), Pwani (3,478 jobs), Mtwara (2,200 jobs), Dodoma (1,553 jobs), and Mwanza (1,247 jobs).

Regarding capital investment, the leading Regions were Dar es Salaam (US$ 833.54 million), Mwanza (US$ 198.52 million), Dodoma (US$187.16 million), Pwani (US$171.81 million), and Arusha (US$107.29 million).

Number of Investment Projects Registered with TISEZA in July-September 2025 by Regional Distribution

Expansion And Rehabilitation Projects

During this quarter, a total of nine (9) expansion and rehabilitation projects were registered, expecting to invest a total of US$99.18 million and create a total of 904 jobs.

FDI and DI

During this quarter, TISEZA recorded a total of US$ 1,581.56 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) compared to US$2,790.64 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

On the other hand, total Domestic Investment (DI) was US$ 920.13 million compared to US$ 1,207.04 million in the same quarter previous year.

Number of Investment Projects Registered with TISEZA in July-September 2025 – FDI & DI

The top five sectors attracting FDI were Manufacturing, Economic Infrastructure, Commercial Buildings, Tourism, and Transportation.

The top sectors attracting DI were Commercial Buildings, Transportation, Manufacturing, Tourism, Mining, and Petroleum.

The top five sources of FDI were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, India, Singapore, and France.

FDI Registered with TISEZA in July-September 2025 – Top Five Sources