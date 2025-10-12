Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 41 of 2025: Bond Turnover Surges +148.34%, Equity Turnover Rises +32.38%, TTP +60.98%, CRDB +12.28%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Week 41 (October 6th-October 10th, 2025) saw a substantial rise in total bond turnover compared to the previous trading week, while equity turnover also increased substantially. Market capitalization also increased significantly.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity turnover reached TZS 15.66 billion, reflecting a +32.38% rise from Week 40’s TZS 11.83 billion. Share volume totaled approximately 14.18 million shares, representing a +3.05% increase from 13.76 million shares traded in Week 40.
CRDB led the trading activity with approximately 11.84 million shares traded (including block trades of 900,000 shares on Monday, 4,872,482 shares on Thursday, and 1,139,503 shares on Friday), followed by VODA with approximately 1.50 million shares traded (including a block trade of 1,400,000 shares on Tuesday).
|Stock
|Total Shares Traded
|CRDB
|11,836,074
|VODA
|1,497,156
|TCCL
|261,355
|AFRIPRISE
|196,858
|DCB
|95,528
|NICO
|90,193
|NMB
|47,249
|PAL
|29,907
|MBP
|22,422
|SWIS
|21,388
|TPCC
|20,291
|MKCB
|18,920
|TTP
|18,355
|DSE
|10,134
|TBL
|4,720
|KCB
|4,230
|TOL
|3,953
|MCB
|3,782
|TCC
|822
|MUCOBA
|784
|EABL
|0
|JATU
|0
|JHL
|0
|KA
|0
|NMG
|0
|SWALA
|0
|USL
|0
|YETU
|0
Market Capitalisation
Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 21,757.85 billion at the close of Week 41 2025, up +2.16% from TZS 21,297.59 billion recorded at the close of Week 40. Domestic market capitalisation increased by +2.53% to TZS 13,848.24 billion from TZS 13,506.79 billion in Week 40.
Bond Market
Total bond turnover for Week 41 was TZS 409.14 billion, representing a substantial +148.34% increase week-on-week compared to the TZS 164.75 billion recorded in Week 40. Government securities provided the vast majority of activity.
Indexes
All five major DSE benchmarks, except the Industrial & Allied Index (IA), advanced in Week 41. The Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) experienced the greatest advance at +5.37%. This was followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at +2.53%, the All Share Index (DSEI) at +2.16%, and the Commercial Services Index (CS) at +1.90%. The Industrial & Allied Index (IA) was the only decliner, falling -1.69%.
|Index
|Closing Value 3rd October 2025
|Closing Value 10th October 2025
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|2,484.57
|2,538.27
|2.16%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|5,102.19
|5,231.17
|2.53%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,148.19
|4,078.16
|-1.69%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|9,168.57
|9,660.68
|5.37%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|1,649.69
|1,681.01
|1.90%
Stock Performances
Gains were led by TTP (+60.98%), CRDB (+12.28%), and MUCOBA (+11.76%). Other significant gainers included NICO (+8.82%) and MKCB (+6.03%).
The greatest losses were recorded by TCCL (-13.56%), TCC (-5.75%), and MCB (-2.70%).
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 3rd October 2025
|Closing Price (TZS) 10th October 2025
|Variation %
|AFRIPRISE
|480
|480
|0.00%
|CRDB
|1,140
|1,280
|12.28%
|DCB
|255
|270
|5.88%
|DSE
|5,800
|5,800
|0.00%
|EABL
|4,160
|4,160
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|6,400
|6,400
|0.00%
|KA
|105
|105
|0.00%
|KCB
|1,140
|1,180
|3.51%
|MBP
|705
|710
|0.71%
|MCB
|370
|360
|-2.70%
|MKCB
|1,990
|2,110
|6.03%
|MUCOBA
|340
|380
|11.76%
|NICO
|1,360
|1,480
|8.82%
|NMB
|7,850
|7,880
|0.38%
|NMG
|280
|280
|0.00%
|PAL
|170
|175
|2.94%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,530
|1,620
|5.88%
|TBL
|7,330
|7,350
|0.27%
|TCC
|13,390
|12,620
|-5.75%
|TCCL
|2,360
|2,040
|-13.56%
|TOL
|870
|870
|0.00%
|TPCC
|5,490
|5,490
|0.00%
|TTP
|205
|330
|60.98%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|585
|595
|1.71%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%