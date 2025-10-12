The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 41 of 2025: Bond Turnover Surges +148.34%, Equity Turnover Rises +32.38%, TTP +60.98%, CRDB +12.28%

During week 41 of 2025, total bond turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a substantial surge of +148.34% to TZS 409.14 billion, while equity turnover rose significantly by +32.38% to TZS 15.66 billion. The total market capitalisation rose slightly by +2.16% to TZS 21,757.85 billion. Four of the five DSE benchmarks advanced, with the Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) seeing the largest gain at +5.37%. Top-gaining stocks were TTP (+60.98%), CRDB (+12.28%), and MUCOBA (+11.76%), while the largest losses were recorded by TCCL (-13.56%), TCC (-5.75%), and MCB (-2.70%).
October 12, 2025
2 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Week 41 (October 6th-October 10th, 2025) saw a substantial rise in total bond turnover compared to the previous trading week, while equity turnover also increased substantially. Market capitalization also increased significantly.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover reached TZS 15.66 billion, reflecting a +32.38% rise from Week 40’s TZS 11.83 billion. Share volume totaled approximately 14.18 million shares, representing a +3.05% increase from 13.76 million shares traded in Week 40.

CRDB led the trading activity with approximately 11.84 million shares traded (including block trades of 900,000 shares on Monday, 4,872,482 shares on Thursday, and 1,139,503 shares on Friday), followed by VODA with approximately 1.50 million shares traded (including a block trade of 1,400,000 shares on Tuesday).

StockTotal Shares Traded
CRDB11,836,074
VODA1,497,156
TCCL261,355
AFRIPRISE196,858
DCB95,528
NICO90,193
NMB47,249
PAL29,907
MBP22,422
SWIS21,388
TPCC20,291
MKCB18,920
TTP18,355
DSE10,134
TBL4,720
KCB4,230
TOL3,953
MCB3,782
TCC822
MUCOBA784
EABL0
JATU0
JHL0
KA0
NMG0
SWALA0
USL0
YETU0

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 21,757.85 billion at the close of Week 41 2025, up +2.16% from TZS 21,297.59 billion recorded at the close of Week 40. Domestic market capitalisation increased by +2.53% to TZS 13,848.24 billion from TZS 13,506.79 billion in Week 40.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 41 was TZS 409.14 billion, representing a substantial +148.34% increase week-on-week compared to the TZS 164.75 billion recorded in Week 40. Government securities provided the vast majority of activity.

Indexes

All five major DSE benchmarks, except the Industrial & Allied Index (IA), advanced in Week 41. The Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) experienced the greatest advance at +5.37%. This was followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at +2.53%, the All Share Index (DSEI) at +2.16%, and the Commercial Services Index (CS) at +1.90%. The Industrial & Allied Index (IA) was the only decliner, falling -1.69%.

IndexClosing Value 3rd October 2025Closing Value 10th October 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,484.572,538.272.16%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,102.195,231.172.53%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,148.194,078.16-1.69%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,168.579,660.685.37%
Commercial Services (CS)1,649.691,681.011.90%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by TTP (+60.98%), CRDB (+12.28%), and MUCOBA (+11.76%). Other significant gainers included NICO (+8.82%) and MKCB (+6.03%).

The greatest losses were recorded by TCCL (-13.56%), TCC (-5.75%), and MCB (-2.70%).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 3rd October 2025Closing Price (TZS) 10th October 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE4804800.00%
CRDB1,1401,28012.28%
DCB2552705.88%
DSE5,8005,8000.00%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,1401,1803.51%
MBP7057100.71%
MCB370360-2.70%
MKCB1,9902,1106.03%
MUCOBA34038011.76%
NICO1,3601,4808.82%
NMB7,8507,8800.38%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL1701752.94%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,5301,6205.88%
TBL7,3307,3500.27%
TCC13,39012,620-5.75%
TCCL2,3602,040-13.56%
TOL8708700.00%
TPCC5,4905,4900.00%
TTP20533060.98%
USL550.00%
VODA5855951.71%
YETU5105100.00%
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 44 of 2025: MKCB Rises +14.55% as Indexes Surge Despite Shortened Trading Week

During Week 44 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated for a shortened week of three days due to the suspension of trading on Wednesday, October 29, for the general elections, and subsequent closure from Friday onwards following nationwide shutdowns caused by post-election unrest, an internet blackout, and a curfew. Despite the shortened schedule, the exchange recorded gains across all benchmarks, led by the Commercial Services Index (CS), which rose by 4.53%. MKCB was the top gainer of the week, with its share price increasing by 14.55%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 43 of 2025: Debut ETF Trades 712,100 Units, PAL Rises +33.33%

During Week 43 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw overall declines across major indices, except the Banks, Finance & Investment Index, which rose by +0.37%. PAL led weekly gains with a +33.33% price increase, followed by TTP (+26.58%) and TCCL (+11.90%). Trading on the new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Board was active, with VIS-ETF recording 712,100 units traded and a total turnover of TZS 193.07 million.