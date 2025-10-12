Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 41 of 2025: Bond Turnover Surges +148.34%, Equity Turnover Rises +32.38%, TTP +60.98%, CRDB +12.28%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Week 41 (October 6th-October 10th, 2025) saw a substantial rise in total bond turnover compared to the previous trading week, while equity turnover also increased substantially. Market capitalization also increased significantly.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover reached TZS 15.66 billion, reflecting a +32.38% rise from Week 40’s TZS 11.83 billion. Share volume totaled approximately 14.18 million shares, representing a +3.05% increase from 13.76 million shares traded in Week 40.

CRDB led the trading activity with approximately 11.84 million shares traded (including block trades of 900,000 shares on Monday, 4,872,482 shares on Thursday, and 1,139,503 shares on Friday), followed by VODA with approximately 1.50 million shares traded (including a block trade of 1,400,000 shares on Tuesday).

Stock Total Shares Traded CRDB 11,836,074 VODA 1,497,156 TCCL 261,355 AFRIPRISE 196,858 DCB 95,528 NICO 90,193 NMB 47,249 PAL 29,907 MBP 22,422 SWIS 21,388 TPCC 20,291 MKCB 18,920 TTP 18,355 DSE 10,134 TBL 4,720 KCB 4,230 TOL 3,953 MCB 3,782 TCC 822 MUCOBA 784 EABL 0 JATU 0 JHL 0 KA 0 NMG 0 SWALA 0 USL 0 YETU 0

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 21,757.85 billion at the close of Week 41 2025, up +2.16% from TZS 21,297.59 billion recorded at the close of Week 40. Domestic market capitalisation increased by +2.53% to TZS 13,848.24 billion from TZS 13,506.79 billion in Week 40.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 41 was TZS 409.14 billion, representing a substantial +148.34% increase week-on-week compared to the TZS 164.75 billion recorded in Week 40. Government securities provided the vast majority of activity.

Indexes

All five major DSE benchmarks, except the Industrial & Allied Index (IA), advanced in Week 41. The Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) experienced the greatest advance at +5.37%. This was followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at +2.53%, the All Share Index (DSEI) at +2.16%, and the Commercial Services Index (CS) at +1.90%. The Industrial & Allied Index (IA) was the only decliner, falling -1.69%.

Index Closing Value 3rd October 2025 Closing Value 10th October 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,484.57 2,538.27 2.16% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,102.19 5,231.17 2.53% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,148.19 4,078.16 -1.69% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,168.57 9,660.68 5.37% Commercial Services (CS) 1,649.69 1,681.01 1.90%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by TTP (+60.98%), CRDB (+12.28%), and MUCOBA (+11.76%). Other significant gainers included NICO (+8.82%) and MKCB (+6.03%).

The greatest losses were recorded by TCCL (-13.56%), TCC (-5.75%), and MCB (-2.70%).