EU Parliament Demands New Tanzania Elections, Probe into Killings, and Aid Freeze

On 27th November 2025, the European Union Parliament adopted a resolution on the post-election killings and the deteriorating human rights situation in Tanzania, including the case of imprisoned opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The resolution was adopted by 539 votes in favour, no votes against, with 27 abstentions.

The Parliament condemns the use of violence by the Tanzanian authorities against protesters after the country’s October 2025 elections, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries amid reports of mass graves.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) denounce the arbitrary and politically motivated detention of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, barred from the electoral process and charged with a capital offence, and urge his immediate and unconditional release.

The Parliament also wants Tanzania to abolish the death penalty and commute all death sentences.

In addition, the Tanzanian government should engage in a political dialogue with the opposition, civil society, and representatives of victims to address the crisis and facilitate new, credible, and transparent elections.

There should be a fair investigation into suspects of killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and other violations, MEPs say, insisting on the need for an African-led inquiry commission.

MEPs also urge the Commission and the Council to halt direct support to the Tanzanian authorities, prioritise civil society, human rights defenders, and journalists in EU assistance, and consider imposing sanctions against those responsible for these violations.

MEPs also adopted a non-binding resolution–by show of hands–asking the Commission to withdraw a draft decision on the financing of the EU’s Annual Action Plan (AAP) for Tanzania for 2025.

MEPs believe the current state of the Commission’s AAP does not fully reflect the democratic and human rights deficiencies in Tanzania in recent years, particularly since October’s fraudulent elections and the violent post-election government crackdown.

The Parliament’s objection to the decision obliges the Commission to review its original positive decision, and MEPs welcome its recent move to suspend the draft decision pending a definitive verdict.