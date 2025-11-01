President Samia Suluhu Hassan Wins 97.66% in Tanzania 2025 Election Amid Violent Protests and Internet Blackout

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has won a landslide victory in the October 29, 2025, general elections with 97.66% of the vote, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She secured 31,913,866 out of 32,678,844 votes cast, making her the country’s first elected female president.

Disclaimer: Due to a nationwide internet blackout imposed on October 29, the day of the election, it has not been possible to verify information and access official sources. The INEC’s website and other government portals remain inaccessible, and communication across the country is severely restricted. All information in this report is compiled from reliable international media outlets and verified social media accounts reporting on developments in Tanzania.

President Hassan ran as the candidate of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), the ruling party that has held power in Tanzania since independence in 1961. She defeated minor opposition candidates after key rivals were jailed or barred from the race.

Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), the second-largest political party, was disqualified from the elections after failing to sign a code of conduct document. Its leader, Tundu Lissu, was jailed on treason charges and is currently on trial.

Luhaga Mpina, leader of the third-largest party, Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo), was disqualified by the electoral commission for alleged procedural violations during the nomination process.

As a result, CCM faced minor opposition candidates and secured a near-universal victory across all constituencies, and continues its long-standing rule since independence.

The election has been marred by significant unrest and violence. Protests erupted on election day across major Tanzanian cities, sparked by the exclusion of the major opposition groups.

The election followed months of reported abductions, enforced disappearances, and unlawful killings targeting critics and activists. Amnesty International documented cases, including the abduction in July 2025 of Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi, and raised alarms over the October 2025 disappearance of government critic Humphrey Polepole.

Protesters clashed with security forces, and the government responded with a heavy security crackdown, including deployment of the military, curfews, and internet shutdowns, particularly in Dar es Salaam and other urban centers.

Rights groups and opposition sources claim hundreds of protesters have been killed by security forces during the days following the election, though official death tolls remain unconfirmed amid communication blackouts and information suppression.

The United Nations and Amnesty International have expressed concern over the use of force and the inability to verify casualty numbers. The government, meanwhile, downplayed the protests as isolated incidents and vowed to restore order.

In summary:

– President Samia Suluhu Hassan won with 97.66% of the vote.

– Opposition party Chadema was barred; its leader tried for treason.

– Multiple days of violent protests followed the election.

– Hundreds reportedly killed by security forces during unrest.

– Government imposed curfews, military deployment, and internet blackouts.

– International human rights bodies have expressed concern over excessive force.