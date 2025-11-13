The Latest

Tanzania to Deepen Public Investment Reforms Under President Samia’s New Term to Raise Returns from State Assets and Improve Transparency

The Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR), responsible for managing government shares and public investments, announced new reforms following President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s re-election. The plan aims to strengthen governance, transparency, and performance of TZS 92.3 trillion in state-owned enterprises and national assets.
November 13, 2025
2 minute read
Tanzania Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu

Tanzania will deepen public investment reforms following the re-election of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) announced.

President Samia won 97.7% of the votes in the October 29, 2025, General Elections and was sworn in on November 3, 2025, in Dodoma.

In a statement dated 7 November 2025, OTR said the victory represents not only continuity of progress but also a renewed call to accelerate reforms and ensure that government investments deliver greater value to the people.

The Office said it stands ready to align its strategic direction with the President’s vision for sustained economic transformation and the attainment of upper-middle-income status.

OTR said it will deepen its role as one of the government’s most strategic economic institutions by ensuring that state financial interests are managed responsibly and deliver sustainable value to the nation.

The Office will strengthen oversight of state-owned enterprises, improve governance, and enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

It will implement corporate governance frameworks, introduce digital performance-tracking systems, and reinforce monitoring and evaluation to ensure that every public investment contributes meaningfully to national development goals.

Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu said, “We see the President’s victory as a reaffirmation of trust in her reform agenda, particularly in strengthening governance, transparency, and accountability in public entities. As OTR, we are determined to play our part in driving performance and ensuring that every public investment works for the people.”

He added, “Our responsibility is not merely to hold shares on behalf of the government but to ensure those investments contribute meaningfully to national growth. We will continue to support the President’s economic transformation agenda through data-driven decision-making and strategic partnerships.”

OTR is the custodian of government shares and investments in public entities and in private companies where the government holds interests. It oversees a portfolio valued at TZS 92.3 trillion across infrastructure, utilities, banking, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

Its advisory role includes providing guidance to the government on the establishment and performance of public and statutory corporations and recommending measures to improve their efficiency.

OTR launched the Public Investment Management System (PSMS) in August 2025 to enhance transparency and real-time monitoring of state-owned enterprises’ performance.

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
TANZANIA ANNUAL INFLATION RATE OCTOBER 2025
Read More

Tanzania Inflation Rose to 3.5% in October 2025 Driven by Increased Food Prices at 7.4%

The annual headline inflation rate in Tanzania increased to 3.5% in October 2025, while annual food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rose to 7.4%. Between September and October 2025, the overall National Consumer Price Index decreased to 119.63, driven mainly by price decreases in various food items like dried peas (by -3.1%) and non-food items such as petrol (by -1.9%) and diesel (by -1.6%).
Samia Suluhu Hassan President Inauguration Tanzania 2025
Read More

President Samia Suluhu Hassan Inaugurated for Second Term, to Present Five-Year Government Priorities to 13th Parliament

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated in Dodoma on 3 November 2025 for her second term after winning 97.66% of the vote. In her speech, she urged Tanzanians to embrace unity and peace, reaffirmed the 4R philosophy, and said her government’s detailed priorities for the next five years will be presented in the inaugural address to the 13th Parliament.