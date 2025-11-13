Tanzania to Deepen Public Investment Reforms Under President Samia’s New Term to Raise Returns from State Assets and Improve Transparency

Tanzania will deepen public investment reforms following the re-election of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) announced.

President Samia won 97.7% of the votes in the October 29, 2025, General Elections and was sworn in on November 3, 2025, in Dodoma.

In a statement dated 7 November 2025, OTR said the victory represents not only continuity of progress but also a renewed call to accelerate reforms and ensure that government investments deliver greater value to the people.

The Office said it stands ready to align its strategic direction with the President’s vision for sustained economic transformation and the attainment of upper-middle-income status.

OTR said it will deepen its role as one of the government’s most strategic economic institutions by ensuring that state financial interests are managed responsibly and deliver sustainable value to the nation.

The Office will strengthen oversight of state-owned enterprises, improve governance, and enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

It will implement corporate governance frameworks, introduce digital performance-tracking systems, and reinforce monitoring and evaluation to ensure that every public investment contributes meaningfully to national development goals.

Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu said, “We see the President’s victory as a reaffirmation of trust in her reform agenda, particularly in strengthening governance, transparency, and accountability in public entities. As OTR, we are determined to play our part in driving performance and ensuring that every public investment works for the people.”

He added, “Our responsibility is not merely to hold shares on behalf of the government but to ensure those investments contribute meaningfully to national growth. We will continue to support the President’s economic transformation agenda through data-driven decision-making and strategic partnerships.”

OTR is the custodian of government shares and investments in public entities and in private companies where the government holds interests. It oversees a portfolio valued at TZS 92.3 trillion across infrastructure, utilities, banking, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

Its advisory role includes providing guidance to the government on the establishment and performance of public and statutory corporations and recommending measures to improve their efficiency.

OTR launched the Public Investment Management System (PSMS) in August 2025 to enhance transparency and real-time monitoring of state-owned enterprises’ performance.