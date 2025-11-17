Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 46 of 2025: DSE Market Activity Jumps +22.69% as MCB Stock Price Soars +18.92% Amid DSEI Index Gain

During Week 46 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity spanned from Monday, November 10th, through Friday, November 14th. This period saw improved activity compared to the preceding week.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 5.60 billion. This reflects a substantial +9.78% increase compared to Week 45’s TZS 5.10 billion.

Share volume totaled 4,655,793 shares. This represents a +22.69% increase compared to the 3,794,579 shares traded in Week 45.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,175,520 shares. This figure, however, represents a decrease compared to the 2,846,538 shares traded in Week 45. The second-most-traded stock, AFRIPRISE, finished the week with 1,585,069 shares, bolstered by a block trade of 1,500,000 shares on Monday.

Stock Weekly Total Traded CRDB 2,175,520 AFRIPRISE 1,585,069 NICO 309,124 DSE 182,018 VODA 138,878 DCB 107,145 NMB 36,026 PAL 21,909 TCC 20,494 MCB 16,806 MBP 15,435 MKCB 10,697 TBL 10,532 SWIS 7,988 TPCC 7,244 TOL 4,087 TCCL 3,504 TTP 2,593 MUCOBA 424 KCB 300 EABL 0 JATU 0 JHL 0 KA 0 NMG 0 SWALA 0 USL 0 YETU 0 Total 4,655,793

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw reduced trading activity in Week 46, recording a total unit volume of 1,443,617 units. This marks a decrease of -47.58% compared to Week 45’s volume of 2,756,815 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 470.76 million, reflecting a sharp decline of -53.44% from Week 45’s TZS 1,010.99 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 46 at TZS 21,819.10 billion. This represents an increase of +1.56% compared to the Week 45 closing figure of TZS 21,484.13 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 46 at TZS 13,582.75 billion. This reflects a marginal increase of +0.06% compared to the Week 45 closing figure of TZS 13,574.52 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 79.92 billion. This represented a substantial increase of +51.95% compared to Week 45’s total bond turnover of TZS 52.59 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 79.66 billion across 66 deals. Activity was led by two large placements of the 25-year bond with a 13.75% coupon rate, both valued at TZS 15.00 billion face value, one traded on Wednesday (12 Nov) and the other on Thursday (13 Nov). The third most significant trade involved a 15-year bond (13.50% coupon) with a face value of TZS 10.58 billion traded on Monday (10 Nov).

Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 0.26 billion (estimated turnover) from 6 deals in 3- and 5-year notes with coupon rates ranging from 9.50% to 12.75%. Corporate activity was recorded on Tuesday (11 Nov) and Wednesday (12 Nov), with no activity reported on Monday, Thursday, or Friday. Notable activity on Wednesday included trades in the 3-year bond (9.50% coupon) and several 5-year notes, including one with a 12.75% coupon rate that was reported with an anomalous face value of TZS 10,995.00 billion.

The daily breakdown of bond activity for Week 46 of 2025 is as follows:

Date Total bond turnover (TZS bn) Government securities (TZS bn) (Approximate) Corporate-bond turnover (TZS bn) (Approximate) Mon 10 Nov 13.14 13.14 0 Tue 11 Nov 5.22 5.14 0.085 Wed 12 Nov 28.08 27.9 0.18 Thu 13 Nov 23.76 23.76 0 Fri 14 Nov 9.72 9.72 0 Week 46 total 79.92 79.66 0.26

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks mostly improved in Week 46, contrasting sharply with the declines seen in Week 45. The All Share Index (DSEI) recorded the largest increase, while the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index was the weakest performer.

Index Closing Value 7th November 2025 Closing Value 14th November 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,506.34 2,545.41 1.56% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,127.78 5,130.88 0.06% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,025.22 4,057.28 0.80% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,401.62 9,378.04 -0.25% Commercial Services (CS) 1,674.10 1,663.08 -0.66%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by MCB, which surged by +18.92% to close the week at TZS 440 per share. This performance follows a period of no change for MCB in Week 45. TTP also recorded remarkable growth, climbing by +11.11% to TZS 500. Other notable gainers included KCB, which rose by +9.32%, and MBP, up +6.87%.

The biggest losses during Week 46 were recorded by PAL, which declined by -12.12% to close at TZS 290. MKCB was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -8.60% to TZS 2,550, reversing its strong gains from Week 45 where it was the top gainer. TCC also saw a significant drop of -7.79% to close at TZS 9,940.