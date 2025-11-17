The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 46 of 2025: DSE Market Activity Jumps +22.69% as MCB Stock Price Soars +18.92% Amid DSEI Index Gain

During Week 46 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a strong rebound, successfully reversing the broad market downturn seen in Week 45. The market saw gains across the major indices, driven by a substantial increase in overall market liquidity and significant activity in the bond segment. MCB was the top gainer, recording a surge of +18.92%.
November 17, 2025
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 46 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity spanned from Monday, November 10th, through Friday, November 14th. This period saw improved activity compared to the preceding week.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 5.60 billion. This reflects a substantial +9.78% increase compared to Week 45’s TZS 5.10 billion.

Share volume totaled 4,655,793 shares. This represents a +22.69% increase compared to the 3,794,579 shares traded in Week 45.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,175,520 shares. This figure, however, represents a decrease compared to the 2,846,538 shares traded in Week 45. The second-most-traded stock, AFRIPRISE, finished the week with 1,585,069 shares, bolstered by a block trade of 1,500,000 shares on Monday.

StockWeekly Total Traded
CRDB2,175,520
AFRIPRISE1,585,069
NICO309,124
DSE182,018
VODA138,878
DCB107,145
NMB36,026
PAL21,909
TCC20,494
MCB16,806
MBP15,435
MKCB10,697
TBL10,532
SWIS7,988
TPCC7,244
TOL4,087
TCCL3,504
TTP2,593
MUCOBA424
KCB300
EABL0
JATU0
JHL0
KA0
NMG0
SWALA0
USL0
YETU0
Total4,655,793

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw reduced trading activity in Week 46, recording a total unit volume of 1,443,617 units. This marks a decrease of -47.58% compared to Week 45’s volume of 2,756,815 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 470.76 million, reflecting a sharp decline of -53.44% from Week 45’s TZS 1,010.99 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 46 at TZS 21,819.10 billion. This represents an increase of +1.56% compared to the Week 45 closing figure of TZS 21,484.13 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 46 at TZS 13,582.75 billion. This reflects a marginal increase of +0.06% compared to the Week 45 closing figure of TZS 13,574.52 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 79.92 billion. This represented a substantial increase of +51.95% compared to Week 45’s total bond turnover of TZS 52.59 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 79.66 billion across 66 deals. Activity was led by two large placements of the 25-year bond with a 13.75% coupon rate, both valued at TZS 15.00 billion face value, one traded on Wednesday (12 Nov) and the other on Thursday (13 Nov). The third most significant trade involved a 15-year bond (13.50% coupon) with a face value of TZS 10.58 billion traded on Monday (10 Nov).

Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 0.26 billion (estimated turnover) from 6 deals in 3- and 5-year notes with coupon rates ranging from 9.50% to 12.75%. Corporate activity was recorded on Tuesday (11 Nov) and Wednesday (12 Nov), with no activity reported on Monday, Thursday, or Friday. Notable activity on Wednesday included trades in the 3-year bond (9.50% coupon) and several 5-year notes, including one with a 12.75% coupon rate that was reported with an anomalous face value of TZS 10,995.00 billion.

The daily breakdown of bond activity for Week 46 of 2025 is as follows:

DateTotal bond turnover (TZS bn)Government securities (TZS bn) (Approximate)Corporate-bond turnover (TZS bn) (Approximate)
Mon 10 Nov13.1413.140
Tue 11 Nov5.225.140.085
Wed 12 Nov28.0827.90.18
Thu 13 Nov23.7623.760
Fri 14 Nov9.729.720
Week 46 total79.9279.660.26

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks mostly improved in Week 46, contrasting sharply with the declines seen in Week 45. The All Share Index (DSEI) recorded the largest increase, while the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index was the weakest performer.

IndexClosing Value 7th November 2025Closing Value 14th November 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,506.342,545.411.56%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,127.785,130.880.06%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,025.224,057.280.80%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,401.629,378.04-0.25%
Commercial Services (CS)1,674.101,663.08-0.66%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by MCB, which surged by +18.92% to close the week at TZS 440 per share. This performance follows a period of no change for MCB in Week 45. TTP also recorded remarkable growth, climbing by +11.11% to TZS 500. Other notable gainers included KCB, which rose by +9.32%, and MBP, up +6.87%.

The biggest losses during Week 46 were recorded by PAL, which declined by -12.12% to close at TZS 290. MKCB was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -8.60% to TZS 2,550, reversing its strong gains from Week 45 where it was the top gainer. TCC also saw a significant drop of -7.79% to close at TZS 9,940.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 7th November 2025Closing Price (TZS) 14th November 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE480465-3.13%
CRDB1,1701,140-2.56%
DCB265250-5.66%
DSE6,2406,2700.48%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,1801,2909.32%
MBP6557006.87%
MCB37044018.92%
MKCB2,7902,550-8.60%
MUCOBA3803800.00%
NICO1,4001,380-1.43%
NMB8,0008,1301.63%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL330290-12.12%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,7001,620-4.71%
TBL7,5507,8604.11%
TCC10,7809,940-7.79%
TCCL2,4002,300-4.17%
TOL9009000.00%
TPCC5,6505,8203.01%
TTP45050011.11%
USL550.00%
VODA5805800.00%
YETU5105100.00%
