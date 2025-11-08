Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 45 of 2025: Indexes Retreat Across the Board Despite MKCB Rising +10.71%

During Week 45 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated for a full schedule of five trading days, spanning Monday, November 3rd, through Friday, November 7th. This followed the shortened trading week of Week 44, which was impacted by general elections and subsequent shutdowns.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached approximately TZS 5.10 billion. This reflects a substantial +36.12% increase compared to Week 44’s TZS 3.75 billion.

Share volume totaled approximately 3.79 million shares. This represents a +17.12% increase compared to the approximately 3.24 million shares traded in Week 44.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,846,538 shares. This total was bolstered by significant Block Trade activity, including a block of 850,000 shares on Tuesday. The second-most-traded stock, AFRIPRISE, finished the week with 352,030 shares.

Stock Weekly Total Traded CRDB 2,846,538 AFRIPRISE 352,030 NICO 251,647 VODA 75,175 NMB 68,834 DCB 67,858 PAL 38,336 TBL 34,220 TCC 16,735 SWIS 9,168 MBP 9,092 MKCB 7,436 DSE 5,970 TCCL 5,831 TOL 2,740 TTP 1,416 MCB 728 TPCC 530 MUCOBA 295 EABL 0 JATU 0 JHL 0 KA 0 KCB 0 NMG 0 SWALA 0 USL 0 YETU 0 TOTAL 3,794,579

ETF Trading

The VIS-ETF/VERTEX-ETF counters saw highly increased trading activity this week. It recorded a total unit volume of 2,756,815 units. This marks an increase of +9.21% compared to Week 44’s 2,524,340 units. It generated a total turnover of TZS 1,010.99 million, reflecting a surge of +34.01% from Week 44’s TZS 754.40 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 45 at TZS 21,484.13 billion. This represents a decrease of -1.06% compared to the Week 44 closing figure of TZS 21,714.70 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 45 at TZS 13,574.52 billion. This reflects a decrease of -1.67% compared to the Week 44 closing figure of TZS 13,805.08 billion.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 45 was approximately TZS 52.59 billion. This represents a substantial -36.53% decrease week-on-week compared to the TZS 82.86 billion recorded in Week 44.

Government securities continued to provide the vast majority of activity, involving debt instruments across various tenures, from 7-year to 25-year bonds. Activity was notably concentrated in longer-term papers, including large trades in the 25-year bond, such as a TZS 25.00 billion face value trade on Thursday.

Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Wednesday (TZS 20.00 million face value), Thursday (TZS 1.00 million, TZS 100.00 million, and TZS 4000.00 billion face value mentioned), and Friday (TZS 80.00 million face value).

Indexes

All DSE benchmarks declined in Week 45. The Commercial Services Index (CS) was the weakest performer, falling by -2.69%.

Index Closing Value 30th October 2025 Closing Value 7th November 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,533.23 2,506.34 -1.06% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,214.87 5,127.78 -1.67% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,075.32 4,025.22 -1.23% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,569.44 9,401.62 -1.75% Commercial Services (CS) 1,720.38 1,674.10 -2.69%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by MKCB, rising by +10.71% to reach TZS 2,790 per share. PAL also recorded a remarkable growth of +6.45% (to TZS 330), followed by SWIS (+4.29%). The biggest losses were recorded by MBP (-7.09%), DSE (-6.87%), and TCC (-5.69%).