The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 45 of 2025: Indexes Retreat Across the Board Despite MKCB Rising +10.71%

During Week 45 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a broad market downturn, with all benchmarks recording losses, reversing the gains seen in Week 44. Despite the decline in overall indices, market liquidity improved significantly compared to the restricted trading of the prior week. MKCB was the top gainer for the second consecutive week, rising by +10.71%
November 8, 2025
2 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 45 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated for a full schedule of five trading days, spanning Monday, November 3rd, through Friday, November 7th. This followed the shortened trading week of Week 44, which was impacted by general elections and subsequent shutdowns.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached approximately TZS 5.10 billion. This reflects a substantial +36.12% increase compared to Week 44’s TZS 3.75 billion.

Share volume totaled approximately 3.79 million shares. This represents a +17.12% increase compared to the approximately 3.24 million shares traded in Week 44.

TANZANIA BUSINESS & INVESTMENT GUIDE 2026

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,846,538 shares. This total was bolstered by significant Block Trade activity, including a block of 850,000 shares on Tuesday. The second-most-traded stock, AFRIPRISE, finished the week with 352,030 shares.

StockWeekly Total Traded
CRDB2,846,538
AFRIPRISE352,030
NICO251,647
VODA75,175
NMB68,834
DCB67,858
PAL38,336
TBL34,220
TCC16,735
SWIS9,168
MBP9,092
MKCB7,436
DSE5,970
TCCL5,831
TOL2,740
TTP1,416
MCB728
TPCC530
MUCOBA295
EABL0
JATU0
JHL0
KA0
KCB0
NMG0
SWALA0
USL0
YETU0
TOTAL3,794,579

ETF Trading

The VIS-ETF/VERTEX-ETF counters saw highly increased trading activity this week. It recorded a total unit volume of 2,756,815 units. This marks an increase of +9.21% compared to Week 44’s 2,524,340 units. It generated a total turnover of TZS 1,010.99 million, reflecting a surge of +34.01% from Week 44’s TZS 754.40 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 45 at TZS 21,484.13 billion. This represents a decrease of -1.06% compared to the Week 44 closing figure of TZS 21,714.70 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 45 at TZS 13,574.52 billion. This reflects a decrease of -1.67% compared to the Week 44 closing figure of TZS 13,805.08 billion.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 45 was approximately TZS 52.59 billion. This represents a substantial -36.53% decrease week-on-week compared to the TZS 82.86 billion recorded in Week 44.

Government securities continued to provide the vast majority of activity, involving debt instruments across various tenures, from 7-year to 25-year bonds. Activity was notably concentrated in longer-term papers, including large trades in the 25-year bond, such as a TZS 25.00 billion face value trade on Thursday.

Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Wednesday (TZS 20.00 million face value), Thursday (TZS 1.00 million, TZS 100.00 million, and TZS 4000.00 billion face value mentioned), and Friday (TZS 80.00 million face value).

Indexes

All DSE benchmarks declined in Week 45. The Commercial Services Index (CS) was the weakest performer, falling by -2.69%.

IndexClosing Value 30th October 2025Closing Value 7th November 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,533.232,506.34-1.06%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,214.875,127.78-1.67%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,075.324,025.22-1.23%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,569.449,401.62-1.75%
Commercial Services (CS)1,720.381,674.10-2.69%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by MKCB, rising by +10.71% to reach TZS 2,790 per share. PAL also recorded a remarkable growth of +6.45% (to TZS 330), followed by SWIS (+4.29%). The biggest losses were recorded by MBP (-7.09%), DSE (-6.87%), and TCC (-5.69%).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 30th October 2025Closing Price (TZS) 7th November 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE4804800.00%
CRDB1,2201,170-4.10%
DCB280265-5.36%
DSE6,7006,240-6.87%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,1801,1800.00%
MBP705655-7.09%
MCB3703700.00%
MKCB2,5202,79010.71%
MUCOBA3803800.00%
NICO1,4001,4000.00%
NMB7,9908,0000.13%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL3103306.45%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,6301,7004.29%
TBL7,5307,5500.27%
TCC11,43010,780-5.69%
TCCL2,3602,4001.69%
TOL8909001.12%
TPCC5,6505,6500.00%
TTP460450-2.17%
USL550.00%
VODA600580-3.33%
YETU5105100.00%
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 44 of 2025: MKCB Rises +14.55% as Indexes Surge Despite Shortened Trading Week

During Week 44 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated for a shortened week of three days due to the suspension of trading on Wednesday, October 29, for the general elections, and subsequent closure from Friday onwards following nationwide shutdowns caused by post-election unrest, an internet blackout, and a curfew. Despite the shortened schedule, the exchange recorded gains across all benchmarks, led by the Commercial Services Index (CS), which rose by 4.53%. MKCB was the top gainer of the week, with its share price increasing by 14.55%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 43 of 2025: Debut ETF Trades 712,100 Units, PAL Rises +33.33%

During Week 43 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw overall declines across major indices, except the Banks, Finance & Investment Index, which rose by +0.37%. PAL led weekly gains with a +33.33% price increase, followed by TTP (+26.58%) and TCCL (+11.90%). Trading on the new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Board was active, with VIS-ETF recording 712,100 units traded and a total turnover of TZS 193.07 million.