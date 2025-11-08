Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 45 of 2025: Indexes Retreat Across the Board Despite MKCB Rising +10.71%

During Week 45 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated for a full schedule of five trading days, spanning Monday, November 3rd, through Friday, November 7th. This followed the shortened trading week of Week 44, which was impacted by general elections and subsequent shutdowns.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached approximately TZS 5.10 billion. This reflects a substantial +36.12% increase compared to Week 44’s TZS 3.75 billion.
Share volume totaled approximately 3.79 million shares. This represents a +17.12% increase compared to the approximately 3.24 million shares traded in Week 44.
CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,846,538 shares. This total was bolstered by significant Block Trade activity, including a block of 850,000 shares on Tuesday. The second-most-traded stock, AFRIPRISE, finished the week with 352,030 shares.
|Stock
|Weekly Total Traded
|CRDB
|2,846,538
|AFRIPRISE
|352,030
|NICO
|251,647
|VODA
|75,175
|NMB
|68,834
|DCB
|67,858
|PAL
|38,336
|TBL
|34,220
|TCC
|16,735
|SWIS
|9,168
|MBP
|9,092
|MKCB
|7,436
|DSE
|5,970
|TCCL
|5,831
|TOL
|2,740
|TTP
|1,416
|MCB
|728
|TPCC
|530
|MUCOBA
|295
|EABL
|0
|JATU
|0
|JHL
|0
|KA
|0
|KCB
|0
|NMG
|0
|SWALA
|0
|USL
|0
|YETU
|0
|TOTAL
|3,794,579
ETF Trading
The VIS-ETF/VERTEX-ETF counters saw highly increased trading activity this week. It recorded a total unit volume of 2,756,815 units. This marks an increase of +9.21% compared to Week 44’s 2,524,340 units. It generated a total turnover of TZS 1,010.99 million, reflecting a surge of +34.01% from Week 44’s TZS 754.40 million.
Market Capitalisation
The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 45 at TZS 21,484.13 billion. This represents a decrease of -1.06% compared to the Week 44 closing figure of TZS 21,714.70 billion.
The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 45 at TZS 13,574.52 billion. This reflects a decrease of -1.67% compared to the Week 44 closing figure of TZS 13,805.08 billion.
Bond Market
Total bond turnover for Week 45 was approximately TZS 52.59 billion. This represents a substantial -36.53% decrease week-on-week compared to the TZS 82.86 billion recorded in Week 44.
Government securities continued to provide the vast majority of activity, involving debt instruments across various tenures, from 7-year to 25-year bonds. Activity was notably concentrated in longer-term papers, including large trades in the 25-year bond, such as a TZS 25.00 billion face value trade on Thursday.
Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Wednesday (TZS 20.00 million face value), Thursday (TZS 1.00 million, TZS 100.00 million, and TZS 4000.00 billion face value mentioned), and Friday (TZS 80.00 million face value).
Indexes
All DSE benchmarks declined in Week 45. The Commercial Services Index (CS) was the weakest performer, falling by -2.69%.
|Index
|Closing Value 30th October 2025
|Closing Value 7th November 2025
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|2,533.23
|2,506.34
|-1.06%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|5,214.87
|5,127.78
|-1.67%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,075.32
|4,025.22
|-1.23%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|9,569.44
|9,401.62
|-1.75%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|1,720.38
|1,674.10
|-2.69%
Stock Performances
Gains were led by MKCB, rising by +10.71% to reach TZS 2,790 per share. PAL also recorded a remarkable growth of +6.45% (to TZS 330), followed by SWIS (+4.29%). The biggest losses were recorded by MBP (-7.09%), DSE (-6.87%), and TCC (-5.69%).
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2025
|Closing Price (TZS) 7th November 2025
|Variation %
|AFRIPRISE
|480
|480
|0.00%
|CRDB
|1,220
|1,170
|-4.10%
|DCB
|280
|265
|-5.36%
|DSE
|6,700
|6,240
|-6.87%
|EABL
|4,160
|4,160
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|6,400
|6,400
|0.00%
|KA
|105
|105
|0.00%
|KCB
|1,180
|1,180
|0.00%
|MBP
|705
|655
|-7.09%
|MCB
|370
|370
|0.00%
|MKCB
|2,520
|2,790
|10.71%
|MUCOBA
|380
|380
|0.00%
|NICO
|1,400
|1,400
|0.00%
|NMB
|7,990
|8,000
|0.13%
|NMG
|280
|280
|0.00%
|PAL
|310
|330
|6.45%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,630
|1,700
|4.29%
|TBL
|7,530
|7,550
|0.27%
|TCC
|11,430
|10,780
|-5.69%
|TCCL
|2,360
|2,400
|1.69%
|TOL
|890
|900
|1.12%
|TPCC
|5,650
|5,650
|0.00%
|TTP
|460
|450
|-2.17%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|600
|580
|-3.33%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%