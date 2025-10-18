Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 42 of 2025: IA Index Advances +0.55%, Driven by Massive Gains in PAL (+20.00%) and TTP (+19.70%)

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Week 42 (October 13th-October 17th, 2025) operated as a four-day trading week due to the public holiday observed on October 14, 2025 (Mwalimu Nyerere Day). The week saw a substantial fall in total bond turnover compared to the previous trading week, while equity turnover also decreased substantially. Market capitalization also decreased significantly.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover reached TZS 12.27 billion, reflecting a -21.64% drop from Week 41’s TZS 15.66 billion. Share volume totaled approximately 8.52 million shares, representing a -39.91% decrease from 14.18 million shares traded in Week 41.

Stock Total Shares Traded CRDB 6,433,954 AFRIPRISE 1,099,801 TCC 305,036 VODA 153,218 DCB 120,581 TBL 101,713 NMB 100,795 NICO 51,833 SWIS 31,966 PAL 25,052 JHL 24,700 MCB 19,108 TPCC 14,302 MBP 11,804 DSE 6,430 TCCL 4,815 TTP 4,292 MKCB 3,531 TOL 3,412 MUCOBA 2,120 EABL 0 JATU 0 KA 0 KCB 0 NMG 0 SWALA 0 USL 0 YETU 0

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 21,414.83 billion at the close of Week 42 2025, down -1.58% from TZS 21,757.85 billion recorded at the close of Week 41. Domestic market capitalisation decreased by -2.48% to TZS 13,505.22 billion from TZS 13,848.24 billion in Week 41.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 42 was approximately TZS 102.14 billion, representing a substantial -75.03% decrease week-on-week compared to the TZS 409.14 billion recorded in Week 41.

Government securities provided the vast majority of activity. Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Wednesday (TZS 48.00 million) and Thursday (TZS 20.00 million), with no corporate bond activity reported on Monday or Friday.

Indexes

Four of the five major DSE benchmarks, except the Industrial & Allied Index (IA), declined in Week 42. The Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) experienced the greatest decline at -4.40%. This was followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at -2.48%, the Commercial Services Index (CS) at -1.92%, and the All Share Index (DSEI) at -1.58%. The Industrial & Allied Index (IA) was the only advancer, rising +0.55%.

Index Closing Value 10th October 2025 Closing Value 17th October 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,538.27 2,498.25 -1.58% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,231.17 5,101.60 -2.48% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,078.16 4,100.54 0.55% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,660.68 9,235.16 -4.40% Commercial Services (CS) 1,681.01 1,648.72 -1.92%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by PAL (+20.00%), TTP (+19.70%), and MKCB (+13.74%). Other significant gainers included DCB (+5.56%), DSE (+3.28%), and TCCL (+2.94%). The greatest losses were recorded by CRDB (-9.38%), NICO (-6.08%), and VODA (-2.52%).