Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 42 of 2025: IA Index Advances +0.55%, Driven by Massive Gains in PAL (+20.00%) and TTP (+19.70%)

During the four-day trading week of Week 42 of 2025 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced substantial declines in turnover metrics compared to the previous week. Total bond turnover dropped by -75.01%, while equity turnover fell by -21.52%. The total market capitalisation declined by -1.58%. In terms of indexes, the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index was the only benchmark to advance, rising +0.55%. Top-gaining stocks demonstrated significant momentum, led by PAL (+20.00%), TTP (+19.70%), and MKCB (+13.74%), while the largest losses were recorded by CRDB (-9.38%) and NICO (-6.08%).
October 18, 2025
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) Week 42 (October 13th-October 17th, 2025) operated as a four-day trading week due to the public holiday observed on October 14, 2025 (Mwalimu Nyerere Day). The week saw a substantial fall in total bond turnover compared to the previous trading week, while equity turnover also decreased substantially. Market capitalization also decreased significantly.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover reached TZS 12.27 billion, reflecting a -21.64% drop from Week 41’s TZS 15.66 billion. Share volume totaled approximately 8.52 million shares, representing a -39.91% decrease from 14.18 million shares traded in Week 41.

StockTotal Shares Traded
CRDB6,433,954
AFRIPRISE1,099,801
TCC305,036
VODA153,218
DCB120,581
TBL101,713
NMB100,795
NICO51,833
SWIS31,966
PAL25,052
JHL24,700
MCB19,108
TPCC14,302
MBP11,804
DSE6,430
TCCL4,815
TTP4,292
MKCB3,531
TOL3,412
MUCOBA2,120
EABL0
JATU0
KA0
KCB0
NMG0
SWALA0
USL0
YETU0

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 21,414.83 billion at the close of Week 42 2025, down -1.58% from TZS 21,757.85 billion recorded at the close of Week 41. Domestic market capitalisation decreased by -2.48% to TZS 13,505.22 billion from TZS 13,848.24 billion in Week 41.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 42 was approximately TZS 102.14 billion, representing a substantial -75.03% decrease week-on-week compared to the TZS 409.14 billion recorded in Week 41.

Government securities provided the vast majority of activity. Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Wednesday (TZS 48.00 million) and Thursday (TZS 20.00 million), with no corporate bond activity reported on Monday or Friday.

Indexes

Four of the five major DSE benchmarks, except the Industrial & Allied Index (IA), declined in Week 42. The Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI) experienced the greatest decline at -4.40%. This was followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) at -2.48%, the Commercial Services Index (CS) at -1.92%, and the All Share Index (DSEI) at -1.58%. The Industrial & Allied Index (IA) was the only advancer, rising +0.55%.

IndexClosing Value 10th October 2025Closing Value 17th October 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,538.272,498.25-1.58%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,231.175,101.60-2.48%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,078.164,100.540.55%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,660.689,235.16-4.40%
Commercial Services (CS)1,681.011,648.72-1.92%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by PAL (+20.00%), TTP (+19.70%), and MKCB (+13.74%). Other significant gainers included DCB (+5.56%), DSE (+3.28%), and TCCL (+2.94%). The greatest losses were recorded by CRDB (-9.38%), NICO (-6.08%), and VODA (-2.52%).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 10th October 2025Closing Price (TZS) 17th October 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE480470-2.08%
CRDB1,2801,160-9.38%
DCB2702855.56%
DSE5,8005,9903.28%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,1801,1800.00%
MBP7107100.00%
MCB3603600.00%
MKCB2,1102,40013.74%
MUCOBA3803800.00%
NICO1,4801,390-6.08%
NMB7,8807,810-0.89%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL17521020.00%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,6201,6401.23%
TBL7,3507,4100.82%
TCC12,62012,370-1.98%
TCCL2,0402,1002.94%
TOL8708902.30%
TPCC5,4905,6102.19%
TTP33039519.70%
USL550.00%
VODA595580-2.52%
YETU5105100.00%
