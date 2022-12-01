Tanzania Electronic Investment Window Should be Ready By June 2023

The Acting Permanent Secretary for Investment of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Ally Gugu recently said that the Tanzania Electronic Investment Window (TeIW) is expected to become fully operational by the end of the 2022-2023 financial year.

He made the announcement while participating in the UK-Tanzania Business Forum that took place on 29th November 2022 in Dar es Salaam.

“We are in the very final stage of establishing the Tanzania Investment Electronic Window where 12 of the investment-related institutions will be under one electronic platform. Therefore once you register your company for one institution, it will be electronically read or mirrored through the other institutions seamlessly.”

“Our focus is to finalize the framework by the end of this financial year. We have already developed modules for each of the [participating] institutions. We are now working on interfacing those modules. Once we aligned with the systems, we believe that before the end of this financial year, we shouldn’t be able to launch the electronic single window.”

TeIW is expected to address problems prospective investors face, particularly in lodging applications and the issuance of investment registration permits, by simplifying procedures and services through a single window and providing investors with permits and other documents in three days.

The 12 institutions participating in TeIW are the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), the National Identification Authority (NIDA), the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Business Registrations and Licencing Agency (BRELA), the Tanzania Immigration, Labour, and Land Departments, the Tanzania Medicine and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), and the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA).