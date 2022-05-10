Tanzania Annual Inflation Up to 3.8% in April 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of April 2022 has increased to 3.8% from 3.6% in March 2022.

The overall index went up from 103.95 recorded in April 2021 to 107.88 in April 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for April 2022 has increased to 6.6% from 6.5% recorded in March 2022.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for April 2022 has also increased to 2.6% from 2.4% recorded in March 2022.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for April 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – April 2022

The National Consumer Price Index between March and April 2022 has increased from 107.09 recorded in March 2022 to 107.88 in April 2022.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to the price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: rice by 0.7%, sorghum grains by 1.5%, maize grains by 4.0%, wheat flour by 7.6%, sorghum flour by 0.7%, maize flour by 2.1%, bread by 0.6%, pasta products by 1.8%, poultry by 2.3%, meat by 0.5%, cooking oils by 8.1%, fruits by 1.1%, sweet potatoes by 1.3%, dried lentils by 2.9%, flour of cassava by 2.4%, mineral waters (bottled) by 2.8% and soft drinks (sodas) by 6.6%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: corrugated iron sheets by 1.2%, liquefied hydrocarbons by 0.7%, kerosene by 16.6%, firewood by 3.5%, charcoal by 2.5%, diesel by 12.3%, petrol by 12.5%, bus fare by 0.6%, taxi fare by 0.9% and food provided by full-service restaurants by 0.5%.