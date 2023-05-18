Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 4.3% in April 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of April 2023 has decreased to 4.3% from 4.7% recorded in March 2023.
Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 107.88 recorded in April 2022 to 112.54 in April 2023.
Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates
The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for April 2023 has decreased to 9.1% from 9.7% that was recorded in March 2023.
On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for April 2023 also decreased to 2.3% from 2.7% which was recorded in March 2023.
Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for April 2023, (2020 = 100)
Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – April 2023
The National Consumer Price Index between March 2023 and April 2023 has increased by +0.4%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to the price increases for some food and non-food items.
Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include:
- Wheat grain by +1.1%
- Sorghum grains by +4.7%
- Finger millet grains by +3.5%
- Maize flour by +1.5%
- Pasta products/spaghetti by +1.1%
- Fresh fish by +1.1%
- Dried sardines by +3.3%
- Fruits by +0.5%
- Groundnuts by +0.6%
- Vegetables by +1.4%
- Round potatoes by +2.5%
- Fresh cassava by +3.6%
- Cocoyams by +4.6%
- Cooking bananas by +4.4%
- Dried beans by +1.1%
- Dried peas by +4.5%
- Dried cowpeas by +1.8%
- Dry cassava by +7.0%
- Alcoholic beverages and tobacco by +0.5%.
On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include:
- Garments for men by +0.3%
- Garments for women by +0.7%
- Garments for children by +0.3%
- Footwear for men by +0.3%
- Footwear for women by +0.3%
- Firewood by +4.5%
- Charcoal by +1.9%
- Beds by +0.7%
- Loose carpets by +0.4%
- Food and beverage serving services by +0.4%
- Personal care by +0.4%.