Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 4.3% in April 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of April 2023 has decreased to 4.3% from 4.7% recorded in March 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 107.88 recorded in April 2022 to 112.54 in April 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for April 2023 has decreased to 9.1% from 9.7% that was recorded in March 2023.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for April 2023 also decreased to 2.3% from 2.7% which was recorded in March 2023.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for April 2023, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – April 2023

The National Consumer Price Index between March 2023 and April 2023 has increased by +0.4%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to the price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include:

Wheat grain by +1.1%

Sorghum grains by +4.7%

Finger millet grains by +3.5%

Maize flour by +1.5%

Pasta products/spaghetti by +1.1%

Fresh fish by +1.1%

Dried sardines by +3.3%

Fruits by +0.5%

Groundnuts by +0.6%

Vegetables by +1.4%

Round potatoes by +2.5%

Fresh cassava by +3.6%

Cocoyams by +4.6%

Cooking bananas by +4.4%

Dried beans by +1.1%

Dried peas by +4.5%

Dried cowpeas by +1.8%

Dry cassava by +7.0%

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco by +0.5%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: