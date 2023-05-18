The Latest

Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 4.3% in April 2023

May 18, 2023
Tanzania Inflation Rates April 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of April 2023 has decreased to 4.3% from 4.7% recorded in March 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 107.88 recorded in April 2022 to 112.54 in April 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for April 2023 has decreased to 9.1% from 9.7% that was recorded in March 2023.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for April 2023 also decreased to 2.3% from 2.7% which was recorded in March 2023.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for April 2023, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania NCPI April 2023

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – April 2023

The National Consumer Price Index between March 2023 and April 2023 has increased by +0.4%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to the price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include:

  • Wheat grain by +1.1%
  • Sorghum grains by +4.7%
  • Finger millet grains by +3.5%
  • Maize flour by +1.5%
  • Pasta products/spaghetti by +1.1%
  • Fresh fish by +1.1%
  • Dried sardines by +3.3%
  • Fruits by +0.5%
  • Groundnuts by +0.6%
  • Vegetables by +1.4%
  • Round potatoes by +2.5%
  • Fresh cassava by +3.6%
  • Cocoyams by +4.6%
  • Cooking bananas by +4.4%
  • Dried beans by +1.1%
  • Dried peas by +4.5%
  • Dried cowpeas by +1.8%
  • Dry cassava by +7.0%
  • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco by +0.5%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include:

  • Garments for men by +0.3%
  • Garments for women by +0.7%
  • Garments for children by +0.3%
  • Footwear for men by +0.3%
  • Footwear for women by +0.3%
  • Firewood by +4.5%
  • Charcoal by +1.9%
  • Beds by +0.7%
  • Loose carpets by +0.4%
  • Food and beverage serving services by +0.4%
  • Personal care by +0.4%.
