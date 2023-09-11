Tanzania Annual Inflation Stagnated at 3.3% in August 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of August 2023 stayed at 3.3% as recorded in July 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 108.63 recorded in August 2022 to 112.25 in August 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for August 2023 has decreased to 5.6% from 6.1% in July 2023.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for August 2023 increased to 2.4% from 2.2% that was recorded in July 2023.

Monthly Consumer Price Index July – August 2023

The National Consumer Price Index for August 2023 has decreased to 112.25 from 112.67 112.81 recorded in July 2023.

The decrease in the overall index is mainly attributed to the price decrease for food items.

Some food items that contributed to a decrease in the index include: wheat grains by 1.0%, rice by 2.3%, sorghum grains by 6.2%, finger millet grains by 3.3%, maize grains by 3.4%, wheat flour by 1.5%, sorghum flour by 7.0%, maize flour by 1.0%, cooking oil by 1.4%, fruits by 3.8%, groundnuts by 1.0%, vegetables by 3.2%, potatoes by 5.0%, cassava by 6.4%, cocoyam by 3.7%, cooking bananas by 6.7%, beans by 2.5%, peas by 1.2%, and cowpeas by 4.5%.