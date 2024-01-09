Tanzania Annual Inflation Fell to 3.0% in December 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for December 2023 fell to 3.0% from 3.2% recorded in November 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 110.01 recorded in December 2022 to 113.34 in December 2023.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for December 2023 fell to 2.3% from 3.7% in November 2023.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for December 2023 increased to 3.3% from 3.0% in November 2023.

Monthly Consumer Price Index November-December 2023

The National Consumer Price Index between November and December 2023 has increased by 0.6%.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: wheat flour by 1.7%, sorghum flour by 6.7%, beef fresh meat by 2.2%, vegetables by 1.7%, cocoyams by 3.5%, cooking bananas by 3.1%, dried beans by 1.9%, dried peas by 1.7%, dried cowpeas by 1.5% and sugar by 4.0%.

Some Non-Food items that contributed to an increase in the index includes: garments for women by 1.0%, rentals paid by tenants by 2.7%, gas by 1.0%, kerosene by 3.0%, firewood by 4.1%, bus fare by 5.5%, taxi fare by 1.9 and goods and services for personal care by 1.5%.