Tanzania’s Annual Average Headline Inflation Rate Increased to 3.3% in 2025 From 3.1% 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that Tanzania’s average annual inflation rate in 2025 was 3.3%. This marks a slight increase from 3.1% recorded in 2024.

In the year ending December 2025, the annual Headline Inflation Rate increased to 3.6%, up from 3.4% recorded in November 2025.

The overall Consumer Price Index rose from 116.87 in December 2024 to 121.11 in December 2025.

Food Inflation

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for December 2025 has slightly increased to 6.7% from 6.6% in November 2025.

Non-Food Inflation

On the other hand, the inflation rate for all items excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages for December 2025 has slightly increased to 2.3% from 2.1% recorded in November 2025.

Core Inflation

Computation of the Core Index excludes items with volatile prices, such as unprocessed food, energy, and utilities, except for maize flour.

Excluding volatile prices from the total National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) provides a more stable Inflation Rate figure for policymakers.

The Core Index covers 297 items, and its share of weight in the total NCPI is 73.9%.

In December 2025, the Core Inflation Rate increased to 2.5% from 2.3% that was recorded in November 2025.

Monthly Consumer Price Index November-December 2025

Between November 2025 and December 2025, the National Consumer Price Index increased from 120.01 to 121.11.

This increase in the overall index is mainly attributed to the increase of prices for some food and non-food items.

Food items contributing to an increase included: beef meat (by 9.3%); bread and bakery products (by 5.6%); sweet potatoes (by 5.1%); live poultry (by 3.7%); maize flour (by 3.6%); rice (by 3.5%); groundnuts (by 2.7%); sorghum flour (by 2.2%); live Goats (by 2.2%); fresh cassava (by 2.1%); poultry meat (by 2.0%); eggs of hen (by 1.8%); fruits (by 1.5%); sorghum grains (by 1.3%); Irish potatoes (by 1.2%); finger millet grains (by 0.8%); maize grains (by 0.7%); vegetables (by 0.6%) and wheat grains (by 0.4%).