Tanzania Annual Inflation Remain at 3.7% in February 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) indicates that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of February 2020 was 3.7%, the same recorded in January 2020.

The overall index went up to 118.92 in February 2020 from 114.63 recorded in February 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of February 2020 has increased to 5.9% from 5.7% recorded in January 2020.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of February 2020 has also increased to 6.6% from 6.4% recorded in January 2020.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in February 2020 has stagnated at 2.4% as it was recorded in January 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of February 2020 has slightly increased to 2.2% from 2.1% that was recorded in January 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index from January 2020 to February 2020 has increased by 1.1% compared to an increase of 0.4% recorded from December 2019 to January, 2020.

The overall index has increased to 118.92 in February 2020 from 117.60 recorded in January 2020.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to the price increase for both food and non food items.

Some of the food items that contributed to such an increase include: fish by 2.9%, fruits by 1.4%, vegetables by 4.5%, beans by 1.2% and round potatoes by 4.5%.

On the other hand, some of the non food items that contributed to such an increase include: gas by 3.2%, kerosene by 3.2%, charcoal by 4.3%, diesel by 2.8%, and petrol by 1.0%.