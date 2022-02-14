Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 4% in January 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of January 2022 has decreased to 4.0% from 4.2% that was recorded in December 2021.

The overall index went up from 101.53 recorded in January 2021 to 105.59 in January 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for January 2022 has increased to 6.3% from 4.9% that was recorded in December 2021.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for January 2022 has decreased to 3.1% from 3.9% that was recorded in December 2021.

The increase of food items whose weight is 28.2% has been counterbalanced with the decrease of non-food items whose weight is 71.8%.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for January 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – January 2022

The National Consumer Price Index has increased from 104.92 recorded in December 2021 to 105.59 in January 2022.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to a price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase of the index include rice by 2.9%, maize grains by 8.1%, wheat flour by 1.7%, maize flour by 3.7%, vegetables by 1.8%, round potatoes by 5.8%, sweet potatoes by 4.8%, cooking bananas by 4.6% and dried beans by 2.5%.

On the other hand, some Non-Food items that contributed to an increase of the index include school uniforms by 1.8%, liquefied hydrocarbons (gas) by 1.0%, furniture by 2.2%, and personal care by 1.3%