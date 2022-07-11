Tanzania Annual Inflation Up to 4.4% in June 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of June 2022 has increased to 4.4% from 4.0% recorded in May 2022.

The overall index went up from 104.30 recorded in June 2021 to 108.93 in June 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for June 2022 has increased to 5.9% from 5.5% recorded in May 2022.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for June 2022 increased to 3.9% from 3.4% recorded in May 2022.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for June 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – June 2022

The National Consumer Price Index has increased from 108.42 in May 2022 to 108.93 in June 2022.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to a price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: wheat grains by 0.9%, rice by 1.3%, maize grains by 5.4%, wheat flour by 1.2%, maize flour by 6.4%, vegetables by 1.1%, round potatoes by 10.2%, fresh cassava by 6.3%, cocoyam by 7.3%, dried beans by 0.9%, cassava flour by 4.6%, and soft drinks (soda) by 0.7%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: cement by 0.5%, corrugated iron sheets by 8.1%, liquefied hydrocarbons (gas) by 6.3%, kerosene by 5.7%, laundry bar soap by 2.2%, laundry powdered soap by 7.2%, bus fare by 4.2%, transport of individuals by taxi by 3.6%, and motorcycle fare (Bodaboda) by 5.6%.