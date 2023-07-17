Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 3.6% in June 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of June 2023 decreased to 3.6% from 4.0% recorded in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 108.93 recorded in June 2022 to 112.81 in June 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for June 2023 has decreased to 7.8% from 8.5% recorded in May 2023.

The Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for June 2023 also decreased to 1.8% from 2.1% recorded in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Consumer Price Index between May 2023 and June 2023 has increased by 0.1%.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for non-food items. Some non-food items that contributed to the rise in the index include:

Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco: 0.2%

Clothing Materials: 0.3%

Garments for Men: 0.6%

Garments for Women: 0.3%

Garments for Children: 0.5%

Footwear for Men: 0.4%

Footwear for Women: 0.2%

Footwear for Children: 0.4%

Actual Rentals Paid by Tenants Main Dwelling: 0.2%

Products and Materials for the Maintenance of the Dwelling: 0.3%

Firewood: 5.1%

Wood Charcoal: 1.1%

Corrective Eyeglasses: 1.8%

Petrol: 0.2%

Mobile Telephone Handsets: 0.4%

Food Provided by Full-Service Restaurants: 0.5%

Accommodation Services in Hotels, Lodges, and Guest Houses: 0.4%

Goods and Services for Personal Care: 0.5%