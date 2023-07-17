The Latest

Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 3.6% in June 2023

July 17, 2023
Tanzania Inflation Rates June 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of June 2023 decreased to 3.6% from 4.0% recorded in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 108.93 recorded in June 2022 to 112.81 in June 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for June 2023 has decreased to 7.8% from 8.5% recorded in May 2023.

The Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for June 2023 also decreased to 1.8% from 2.1% recorded in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Consumer Price Index between May 2023 and June 2023 has increased by 0.1%.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for non-food items. Some non-food items that contributed to the rise in the index include:

  • Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco: 0.2%
  • Clothing Materials: 0.3%
  • Garments for Men: 0.6%
  • Garments for Women: 0.3%
  • Garments for Children: 0.5%
  • Footwear for Men: 0.4%
  • Footwear for Women: 0.2%
  • Footwear for Children: 0.4%
  • Actual Rentals Paid by Tenants Main Dwelling: 0.2%
  • Products and Materials for the Maintenance of the Dwelling: 0.3%
  • Firewood: 5.1%
  • Wood Charcoal: 1.1%
  • Corrective Eyeglasses: 1.8%
  • Petrol: 0.2%
  • Mobile Telephone Handsets: 0.4%
  • Food Provided by Full-Service Restaurants: 0.5%
  • Accommodation Services in Hotels, Lodges, and Guest Houses: 0.4%
  • Goods and Services for Personal Care: 0.5%

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for June 2023, (2020 = 100)

TANZANIA ANNUAL HEADLINE INFLATION FOR JUNE, 2023
