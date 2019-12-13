Tanzania Annual Inflation Increase to 3.8% in November 2019

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) indicates that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of November 2019 has increased to 3.8% from 3.6% recorded in October 2019.

The overall index went up to 116.39 in November 2019 from 112.17 recorded in November 2018.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of November 2019 has increased to 6.1% from 5.1% recorded in October 2019.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of November 2019 has also increased to 6.7% from 6.0% recorded in October 2019.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in November 2019 has decreased to 2.4% from 2.7% recorded in October 2019.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of November 2019 has decreased to 2.2% from 2.6% recorded in October 2019.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index from October, 2019 to November 2019 has increased by 0.5% compared to a decrease of 0.1 recorded from September 2019 to October 2019.

The overall index has increased to 116.39 in November 2019 from 115.84 recorded in October 2019.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to the price increase for food and non food items.

Some of the food items that contributed to such an increase include: maize grains by 2.1%, maize flour by 4.3%, sorghum grain by 1.3, sorghum flour by 4.5%, groundnuts by 3.6%, coconut by 5.5%, vegetables by 1.6%, beans by 3.5% and cocoyam by 4.7%. On the other hand some of the non food items that contributed to such an increase include:- kerosene by 1.5%, diesel by 2.3% and petrol by 2.9%.