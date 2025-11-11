Tanzania Inflation Rose to 3.5% in October 2025 Driven by Increased Food Prices at 7.4%

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) announced that the annual headline inflation rate for October 2025 rose to 3.5% from 3.4% recorded in September 2025.

The overall index increased from 115.54 in October 2024 to 119.63 in October 2025.

Food Inflation

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for October 2025 has increased to 7.4% from 7.0% in September 2025.

Non-Food Inflation

In contrast, all items excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded a stagnation at 1.9% in October 2025, as it was recorded in September 2025.

Core Inflation

The Core Index excludes items with volatile prices, namely unprocessed food, energy, and utilities with the exception of maize flour, to obtain a more stable measure of inflation.

The Core Index covers 297 items, representing 73.9% of the total NCPI weight.

In October 2025, Core Inflation Rate has slightly decreased to 2.1% from 2.2% that was recorded in September 2025.

Monthly Consumer Price Index September-October 2025

Between September 2025 and October 2025, the National Consumer Price Index decreased from 119.86 to 119.63.

This decrease in the overall index is mainly attributed to the decrease of prices for some food and non-food items.

Food items contributing to the decrease included: sorghum grains (by 1.0%), finger millet grains (by 2.5%), maize grains (by 1.3%), bread and bakery products (by 2.5%), meat of poultry (by 2.7%), dried sardines (by 1.9%), vegetables (by 0.7%), cooking bananas (by 1.3%), dried beans (by 3.1%), dried lentils (by 1.0%), dried peas (by 3.1%) and dried cowpeas (by 0.4%).

Non-food items contributing to the decrease included: footwear for men (by 0.1%), products and materials for the maintenance of the dwelling (by 0.1%), kerosene (by 1.8%), Firewood (by 1.0%), charcoal (by 2.9%), household appliances (by 0.2%), diesel (by 1.6%), petrol (by 1.9%) and personal care (by 0.2%).