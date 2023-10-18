Tanzania Annual Inflation Stagnated at 3.3% in September 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of September 2023 stagnated at 3.3%, the same as it was recorded for the month of August 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 108.73 recorded in September 2022 to 112.35 in September 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for September 2023 stagnated at 5.6%, the same as it was recorded in August 2023.

Similarly, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for September 2023 stagnated at 2.4%, the same as it was recorded in August 2023.

Monthly Consumer Price Index August – September 2023

The National Consumer Price Index for September 2023 has increased to 112.35 from 112.25 which was recorded in August 2023.

The increase in the overall index is mainly attributed to price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: rice by 1.2%, sorghum grains by 1.2%, maize grains by 2.3%, sorghum flour by 3.6%, bread by 0.6%, fresh fish by 2.7%, chicken eggs by 0.7%, cocoyam by 3.9%, cassava dry by 4.0%, and sugar by 0.5%. On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include; kerosene by 4.6%, diesel by 5.1%, petrol by 1.2%, and recreation, sport, and culture by 0.5%.