Tanzania Ministry of Finance Invites Stakeholders to Participate in Task Force on Tax Reform Ahead of 2026/27 Budget

The Ministry of Finance of Tanzania invites stakeholders to participate in the upcoming proceedings of the Task Force on Tax Reform in preparation for the 2026/27 national budget.

The fiscal policy objectives for 2026/27 include, among others:

improving business environment to attract investment and simplify business operations;

facilitating growth of small and medium business enterprises for sustainable economic growth;

promoting the growth of potential sectors identified in the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (DIRA 2050) including the agriculture sector, tourism, manufacturing, mining and financial sector;

enhancing voluntary tax compliance; broadening the tax base;

achieving government revenue collection targets, which will also be used to invest more in sectors that employ a large number of Tanzanians;

mainstreaming the use of ICT systems in tax administration;

strengthening enforcement of tax laws;

streamlining levies and fees.

Every year, the Task Force provides a forum for discussion of various issues relating to tax policy and administration.

Its deliberations have constituted a vital input to policymakers and has helped to shape the country’s tax regime and, through dialogue and analysis, facilitated an effective, transparent and efficient resolution of a number of issues.

The Task Force is scheduled to begin its work in February 2026, preceded by the National Tax and Investment Dialogue expected in January 2026.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit proposals addressing tax and non-tax revenue issues, with particular focus on the projected economic and government revenue impacts, sectoral implications, and strategies to achieve fiscal objectives.

Submissions must also include justifications for proposed changes and, where revenue reductions are proposed, alternative measures to offset potential losses.

Stakeholders can submit their proposals via the Ministry’s online portal at https://maoni.mof.go.tz/register or by email to mathias.kadebe@hazina.go.tz and salha.mzee@hazina.go.tz.

Submissions are open until 31 March 2026. Late submissions will not be considered.