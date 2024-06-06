Minor Cabinet Reshuffle: Appointment of Deputy Ministers and Permanent Secretaries

In a bid to enhance operational efficiency, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, has made a number of appointments and transfers on 6th June 2024.

A) Appointment of Deputy Ministers

Hon. Stanslaus Haroon Nyongo has been appointed as the Deputy Minister for State, Office of the President – Planning and Investment.

B) Appointment of Deputy Permanent Secretaries

Mrs. Felister Peter Mdemu has been appointed as the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Children and Persons with Disabilities, responsible for Gender and Women’s issues. Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Mdemu served as the Presidential Aide for Community Development. Mr. Amon Anastaz Mpanju will serve as the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Children and Persons with Disabilities, overseeing Community Development and Special Groups.

Mrs. Zuhura Yunus Abdallah has been appointed as the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister (Employment, Youth, Labour, and Persons with Disabilities). Before her appointment, Mrs. Abdallah served as the Director of Communications at the State House.

C) Appointment and Transfer of District Commissioners

Mr. Petro Magoti Itozya has been appointed as the District Commissioner of Kisarawe District. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Itozya served as the Presidential Aide for Political Affairs. Mrs. Fatma Almas Nyangasa has been transferred from Kisarawe District to serve as the District Commissioner of Kondoa District. Dr. Hamis Athumani Mkanachi has been transferred from Kondoa District to serve as the District Commissioner of Urambo District. Additionally, the former District Commissioner of Urambo District, Mr. Elibariki Bajuta, will be assigned to other duties.

D) Transfer of District Executive Secretaries

Mr. Reuben Michael Chongolo has been transferred from Songwe District to serve as the District Executive Secretary of Mufindi District. Mr. Frank Mastara Sichwale has been transferred from Mufindi District to serve as the District Executive Secretary of Songwe District.

E) Appointment and Transfer of Council Executive Directors

Mr. Mussa Abdul Kitungi has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Mafia District Council. Mrs. Kalekwa Kasanga has been appointed as the Executive Director of Shinyanga District Council. Before her appointment, Mrs. Kasanga served as a Senior Legal Officer at the Law Reform Commission. Mr. Shaaban Abdulrahman Mpendu has been appointed as the Executive Director of Babati Town Council. Before his appointment, Mr. Mpendu served as the Chief Accountant at the Office of the Regional Commissioner of Kilimanjaro. Mrs. Sigilinda Modest Mdemu has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Mlele District Council. Before her appointment, Mrs. Mdemu served as the Head of the Department of Community Development at Kigamboni Municipal Council. Mrs. Upendo Erick Mangali has been transferred from Babati Town Council to serve as the Executive Director of Sumbawanga Municipal Council. Mr. Kisena Magena Mabuba has been transferred from Shinyanga District Council to serve as the Executive Director of Kigoma Municipal Council. Mr. Mabuba replaces Mrs. Mwantum Mgonja, whose appointment has been revoked. Mrs. Teresia Aloyce Irafay has been transferred from the Mlele District Council to serve as the Executive Director of the Hanang District Council.

F) Appointment of High Court Judges

Mr. Nehemia Ernest Mandia has been appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Mandia served as the Presidential Aide for Legal Affairs. Mr. Projestus Rweyongeza Kahyoza has been appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kahyoza served as the Deputy Senior Registrar of the Central Registry of the High Court in Dodoma. Mrs. Mariam Mchomba Omary has been appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania. Prior to her appointment, Mrs. Omary served as the Deputy Chief Registrar of the High Court, Arusha Zone.

The swearing-in ceremony for Deputy Ministers, Deputy Permanent Secretaries, and High Court Judges will be held on a date to be announced later.