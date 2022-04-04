Tanzania Tax Collection Reaches Record During First 3 Quarters of FY 2021/22

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) informed the public that during the three quarters from July 2021 to March 2022 of the financial year 2021/22, it has collected TZS 16.69 Trillion equivalent to 97.3% of the target of TZS 17.15 Trillion.

This is an increase of TZS 3.1 Trillion, or 22.8%, compared to the collection of TZS 13.59 Trillion collected during the similar period of the financial year 2020/21.

In addition, in March 2022, TRA has collected TZS 2.06 Trillion out of the target of collecting Shs 1.98 Trillion, with an efficiency of 103.6%, and a growth of 23.17% compared to March 2021 when it collected TZS 1.67 Trillion.

TRA notes that these collections are largely contributed by: decreased tax evasion; strengthening the relationship between the TRA and the taxpayers and the resolution of out-of-court tax disputes as well as the timely handling of taxpayer complaints.

The tax collection performances have also been improved thanks to the increase in productivity of domestic industries and international trade.

Therefore, TRA congratulates and thanks all taxpayers for continuing to pay their taxes voluntarily and the Sixth Phase Government under the leadership of Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Proper, voluntary, and timely payment of taxes has enabled TRA to exceed its target in March 2022 and enable the Government to fulfill its responsibilities such as financing development projects, providing social services, and national security.

Despite this recent success, TRA believes that there is still the need to increase the level of collections by strengthening the rate of voluntary tax payment for taxpayers.

To increase efficiency in revenue collection, among other things TRA has planned to implement the following;

i. Commencement of the use of an improved electronic system for the submission of Value Added Tax (VAT) tax returns from April 2022 for all VAT registered taxpayers;

ii. Increase efficiency at customs;

iii. Increase management, monitoring, and mobilization of issuing Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD);

iv. Continue to strengthen good relations with customers and service delivery;

v. Continuing to resolve tax disputes including resolving them out of court; and

vi. Increase taxpayer education including taxpayer awareness campaigns.

It is TRA’s hope that the implementation of specific strategies will enable the Agency to achieve the target of collecting TZS 22.73 Trillion (USD 9.6 Billion) for the financial year 2021/22.