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Tanzania and Namibia Sign Four Cooperation Agreements to Expand Trade and Investment

Tanzania and Namibia signed four cooperation agreements covering trade, small and medium enterprises, defence and municipal cooperation during a state visit by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation across multiple sectors and strengthen trade and investment links through greater private sector participation.
June 23, 2026
2 minute read
Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Tanzania and Namibia have signed four cooperation agreements covering trade, small and medium enterprise development, defence, and municipal cooperation as the two countries seek to strengthen economic ties and expand trade and investment.

The agreements were signed on June 20, 2026, during the state visit of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to Tanzania, where she held talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The two leaders said Tanzania and Namibia had agreed to build on their historical relationship by advancing economic cooperation through trade and investment in strategic sectors.

The agreements signed cover cooperation in trade, development of small and medium enterprises, defence matters, and municipal cooperation between Zanzibar and the Municipality of Swakopmund in Namibia.

During their bilateral discussions, the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, the blue economy, oil and gas, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mining, health, education, tourism, air transport, youth, culture, and the promotion of Kiswahili.

The leaders also agreed to accelerate implementation of existing agreements, including air transport arrangements between the two countries, and to strengthen cooperation on regional and international matters.

President Samia and President Nandi-Ndaitwah also participated in the Tanzania–Namibia Business and Investment Forum held at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, bringing together investors and business representatives from both countries.

Addressing the forum, President Samia said Tanzania continues to improve its investment environment and invited Namibia’s private sector to use Tanzania as a gateway to markets in East, Central and Southern Africa.

She highlighted investment opportunities in ports and transport services, agriculture and value addition, livestock, fisheries, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing and services.

“We have been talking a lot about our historical relationship. Now it is time for that relationship to bring economic benefits to all of us,” President Samia said.

She added that despite strong political and historical relations, trade and investment levels between Tanzania and Namibia do not yet reflect the opportunities available between the two countries.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said Tanzania occupies a special place in Namibia’s history because of its contribution to the country’s liberation struggle and its role in nurturing many leaders of the liberation generation.

She said the success of economic cooperation between Tanzania and Namibia should be measured by the investments, trade and jobs generated through private sector participation.

“I call upon the private sector to use this platform to transform the opportunities available in Tanzania and Namibia into investments, industries and jobs while building a new trade bridge between East and Southern Africa,” President Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

“Let us move from opportunity to production, from discussions to action, and build a partnership that delivers jobs and development for our people,” she concluded.

Want to know more about Trade in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Trade, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition is also available for USD 99.

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