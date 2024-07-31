Tanzania Unveils Revised National Trade Policy 2023

On 30th June 2024, Tanzania officially launched the revised National Trade Policy 2023, aiming to transform the country into a competitive, export-led economy.

The new policy replaces the National Trade Policy of 2003 and seeks to enhance industrial-led socio-economic transformation.

The revised policy outlines several key objectives, including improving policy coherence, enhancing domestic trade, strengthening trade integration, and developing economic resilience against global trade shocks.

It also focuses on improving marketing infrastructure, trade facilitation, e-commerce, and access to trade finance.

The policy aims to address both existing challenges and emerging opportunities, positioning Tanzania for sustainable growth in the global trade arena.

Details of the Policy

The National Trade Policy 2023 emphasizes the need for a coherent legal and regulatory framework and effective institutional coordination to foster a conducive environment for trade.

It aims to integrate domestic markets, enhance competitiveness, and support product development and diversification.

The policy also seeks to strengthen Tanzania’s participation in bilateral, regional, and multilateral trade agreements, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Key strategic focus areas include:

Domestic Trade Development: Integration of domestic markets and support for product diversification.

Integration of domestic markets and support for product diversification. Trade Integration: Maximizing benefits from trade agreements and improving market access.

Maximizing benefits from trade agreements and improving market access. Marketing Infrastructure: Developing both hard and soft infrastructures to support trade.

Developing both hard and soft infrastructures to support trade. Trade in Services: Promoting the growth of the services sector, which contributes significantly to GDP and employment.

Promoting the growth of the services sector, which contributes significantly to GDP and employment. Trade Facilitation: Simplifying trade procedures to reduce costs and time.

Simplifying trade procedures to reduce costs and time. E-Commerce: Enhancing digital infrastructure and promoting the use of e-commerce.

Enhancing digital infrastructure and promoting the use of e-commerce. Trade Financing: Improving access to affordable trade financing.

Improving access to affordable trade financing. Private Sector Engagement: Strengthening the role of the private sector in trade development.

At the launch of the new policy in Dodoma, the new Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr. Selemani Saidi Jafo, emphasized the importance of the revised policy in achieving Tanzania’s development goals. “The National Trade Policy 2023 is a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating our socio-economic transformation by enhancing trade competitiveness,” he stated.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, highlighted the policy’s role as a key driver for socio-economic transformation. “This policy will promote value addition in our industries, boosting employment. It will also enhance trade facilitation, strengthen regional relationships, and support sustainable and inclusive trade,” Dr. Biteko said.

Norway’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms. Tone Tinnes, underscored the private sector’s role in modernization. “Tanzania is now equipped with an up-to-date trade policy aimed at enhancing its regional and global competitiveness. The real value of this policy will be seen through its implementation and engagement with stakeholders to address emerging challenges,” Ms. Tinnes noted.

Tanzania’s trade sector is vital for income generation, employment creation, and welfare improvement. In 2021, the trade sector contributed 8.7% to the country’s GDP.

The previous National Trade Policy, introduced in 2003, focused on competitiveness and export-led growth. However, significant changes in the global trade landscape necessitated a comprehensive review.

The revised policy aligns with Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025 and the Third Five-Year Development Plan (2021/22-2025/26), aiming to foster an enabling environment for trade and investment.