Tanzania Signs New EU Samoa Cooperation Agreement for Enhanced Trade, Development, and Environmental Protection

On 19th December 2023, the Tanzanian government signed the Samoa Agreement with the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), and the European Union (EU).

The agreement was signed by the Tanzanian Ambassador to Belgium, Jestas Abuok Nyamanga, on behalf of the Government of Tanzania at the headquarters of the OACPS Secretariat’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

This agreement replaces the Cotonou Partnership Agreement signed in 2000, which will expire on December 31, 2023, and includes 79 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, marking a new era of partnership.

Therefore, starting from January 1, 2024, this new agreement, named the Samoa Agreement, will serve as the policy and legal basis to guide cooperation and partnership with the EU for the coming period.

Key areas of cooperation in this agreement include economic growth and sustainable development; trade and investment; environmental conservation and addressing the impacts of climate change.

The agreement also focuses on peace and security, immigration, democracy, and human rights.

Since its initial cooperation with the EU in 1975, Tanzania has received substantial benefits, including in trade, investment, and tourism.

From 1997 to 2022, Tanzania received over USD 3.4 billion from the EU, with sales of Tanzanian products in the EU market reaching USD 891.5 million in 2021.

The Samoa Agreement is expected to enhance these benefits, providing a framework for continued growth and partnership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tanzania. “The signing of this new partnership agreement is another significant opportunity for Tanzania to continue benefiting from this partnership with the EU in the coming period. This step is another testament to the firm commitment and specific efforts of the Sixth Phase Government under the leadership of Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, in building good relations with countries and development partners.”