East Africa-Tanzania LPG Expo: 15th-16th February 2023, Dar es Salaam

LPG Expo of Singapore is organising the East Africa – Tanzania LPG Expo 2023 on the 15th and 16th of February in Dar es Salaam for those already working in the field but also for those keen on adopting LPG as a cleaner fuel alternative.

The event represents an opportunity to meet with regional and international firms for LPG products and services.

The organizer explains that Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption in Tanzania has soared substantially in recent years.

Imports by LPG marketing companies rose by 12.9%, from 107,083 tonnes in 2016/17 to 120,961 tonnes in 2017/18.

Moreover, imports jumped by 20% the next year to 145,800 tonnes before seeing a tremendous 30% surge to 190,248 tonnes in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

This consistent growth can be ascribed to the ongoing awareness campaigns that progressively urged individuals to transition from traditional cooking energy to LPG for clean cooking.

Within this framework, Tanzania’s LPG market is expected to bring new investments in the oil and gas sector.

Attend East Africa LPG Expo – Tanzania 2023 will showcase the latest products and services.

Government officials and experts from the industry will share their perspectives on the long-term growth potential for LPG in Tanzania, as well as on how they intend to harness these opportunities.

The conference will enable delegates to meet with prominent names in the LPG sector, including global business and association leaders, government officials, and C-suite executives, to develop strategies to overcome current issues and utilise elite knowledge that could determine tomorrow’s market.

For additional details visit: https://lpgexpo.com.sg/lpg-tanzania-2023/