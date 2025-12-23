Tanzania Ntorya Gas Pipeline Set for Q3 2026 Completion

Aminex plc (LSE: AEX) has announced that the necessary pipe for the link between the Ntorya gas field and the Madimba gas processing plant has been manufactured.

The materials are scheduled to arrive in Tanzania in late January 2026. Groundwork and pipelaying activities are set to commence immediately following the delivery of the equipment.

The completion and commissioning of the pipeline are scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

The operator, ARA Petroleum Tanzania (APT), is also in the advanced stages of the contracting process for all services required to bring the Ntorya-2 (NT-2) well into production.

The award of the principal contract for these production services is expected in January 2026 to align with the infrastructure timeline.

Furthermore, the procurement process for a drilling rig and associated services for the drilling of the Chikumbi-1 (CH-1) well and the workover of the Ntorya-1 (NT-1) well continues.

All tenders have been received by APT and are currently undergoing evaluation.

Essential equipment, including casings, tubulars, and wellheads for the CH-1 and NT-1 operations, is already secured on-site in Ntorya.

A contract for civil works has been awarded to a local construction company to support the development of the field.

These works, starting in January 2026, include well pad preparation for CH-1, rehabilitation for NT-1 and NT-2, and the conversion of the Ntorya-3 site into the Ntorya Gas Field Base.

Preparation of the site for all upstream production facilities and ancillary access roads will also begin next month.

Charles Santos, Executive Chairman of Aminex commented: “Clearly, 2026 will mark the start of an exciting new chapter for Aminex and the beginning of a new era for Tanzania’s energy security and energy transition. Tanzania is on the cusp of a gas revival, which will fuel industrial and economic development while helping to improve Tanzanians’ living standards.”

The activities detailed above are supported by the 2026 work programme and budget which has been approved by the Tanzanian authorities.

The total budget for 2026 exceeds USD 50 million and covers all infrastructure and drilling milestones mentioned in the update.

Ntorya Gas Field & Madimba Processing Plant

The Ntorya gas field is located within the Ruvuma Basin in Southern Tanzania, a region central to the country’s onshore gas development strategy.

Seismic data acquired and exploration wells drilled in the area indicate a substantial natural gas resource estimated at around 1.6 trillion cubic feet (TCF).

Aminex plc holds a 25% non-operated interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement (PSA).

The project is operated by APT, which is managing the field’s transition to commercial production to supply the Madimba gas processing plant.

The 34.2-kilometre-long Ntorya–Madimba pipeline will transport raw natural gas from the Ntorya gas field to the Madimba processing plant.