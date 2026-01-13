Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 2 of 2026: All Indexes Up Substantially, MKCB, MBP, and NICO Record Extraordinary Price Appreciation of +60.86%, +56.96%, and +45.50%.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 2 of 2026 spanned five trading days from Monday, January 5th, through Friday, January 9th, 2026.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 20.46 billion. This represents a -27.37% decrease compared to Week 1’s TZS 28.17 billion.

Share volume totaled 11,792,470 shares based on daily headline reports. This represents a -55.80% decrease compared to the 26,681,496 shares traded in Week 1.

CRDB remained the volume leader on the DSE, recording a weekly total of 8,885,795 shares. This volume was supported by four pre-arranged block trades on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday totalling 3,381,207 shares.

KCB was the second-most-traded stock by volume, recording 1,082,235 shares, supported by a block trade of 775,312 shares on Thursday.

AFRIPRISE followed as the third-most-traded counter with 705,692 shares.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter recorded a total unit volume of 1,110,468 units. This marks a -31.56% decrease compared to Week 1’s volume of 1,622,573 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 438.16 million, a -32.70% decrease from Week 1’s TZS 651.04 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 2 of 2026 at TZS 25,259.31 billion. This represents an increase of +4.38% compared to the Week 1 closing figure of TZS 24,200.50 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 16,785.33 billion. This reflects an increase of +6.33% compared to the Week 1 closing figure of TZS 15,785.93 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed at TZS 21.33 billion, a -1.25% decrease from the Week 1 close of TZS 21.60 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 46.56 billion. This represented a +125.80% increase compared to Week 1’s bond turnover of TZS 20.62 billion.

Government securities turnover reached TZS 45.47 billion. The highest activity was recorded on Wednesday, January 7th, with TZS 18.81 billion in trades, primarily in 20-year and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds contributed TZS 1,087.00 million in turnover from deals involving 3-year and 5-year bonds.

Indexes

All DSE benchmarks recorded increases during the week. The Commercial Services (CS) Index recorded the largest gain, increasing by +10.96%. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index rose by +6.56%, while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) increased by +6.33%.

Index Closing Value 2nd January 2026 Closing Value 9th January 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,785.54 2,907.43 4.38% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,835.25 6,204.73 6.33% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,310.79 4,506.13 4.53% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 11,059.35 11,785.02 6.56% Commercial Services (CS) 1,959.63 2,174.40 10.96%

Stock Performances

Price appreciation was led by three stocks that recorded extraordinary gains during the week. MKCB surged by +60.86% to close at TZS 4,890 per share, up from TZS 3,040.

MBP recorded the second-highest appreciation of +56.96%, rising from TZS 790 to TZS 1,240. NICO also saw a significant increase of +45.50%, closing at TZS 2,750.

Other notable gainers included SWIS (+15.88%), VODA (+11.03%), and TCCL (+6.80%).

Only three stocks recorded a decline: AFRIPRISE (-4.00%), TOL (-2.45%), and MUCOBA (-1.22%).