DSE Total Turnover Down by -99% on Week Ending 2nd June 2023, EABL and NMG Stock Price Up by +9.8%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a week of varied activity from 26th May 2023 to 2nd June 2023.
The total turnover decreased from TZS 4,750.63 million to TZS 33.74 million, representing a decrease of approximately 99.29%.
The total volume of shares traded also decreased from 800,190 to 68,685, a decrease of approximately 91.42%.
Market Capitalization
The Total Market Capitalization increased by 1.09% from TZS 15,193.38 Billion to TZS 15,359.50 Billion.
However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly decreased from TZS 10,901.61 Billion to TZS 10,900.77 Billion, a marginal decline of approximately 0.008%.
Stock Performances
|Company
|Closing Price (26th May 2023)
|Closing Price (2nd June 2023)
|% Variation
|CRDB
|500
|460
|-8%
|DCB
|185
|180
|-2.7%
|DSE
|1,900
|1,900
|0%
|EABL
|2,440
|2,680
|+9.8%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0%
|KA
|80
|80
|0%
|KCB
|530
|540
|+1.9%
|MBP
|365
|365
|0%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0%
|NICO
|410
|410
|0%
|NMB
|3,480
|3,640
|+4.6%
|NMG
|305
|335
|+9.8%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0%
|SWIS
|1,500
|1,540
|+2.7%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0%
|TCCL
|1,900
|1,720
|-9.5%
|TICL
|150
|150
|0%
|TOL
|650
|650
|0%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,120
|0%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0%
|USL
|5
|5
|0%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0%
Winners & Losers
The biggest winners in terms of price variation were EABL and NMG, both with a +9.8% increase in their closing prices. The biggest loser was CRDB, with a -8% decrease in its closing price.
Bond Performances
In terms of bond trading, the value of bonds traded increased from TZS 40.26 Billion to TZS 32.67 Billion, a decrease of approximately 18.85%.