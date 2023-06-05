The Latest

DSE Total Turnover Down by -99% on Week Ending 2nd June 2023, EABL and NMG Stock Price Up by +9.8%

June 5, 2023
1 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a week of varied activity from 26th May 2023 to 2nd June 2023.

The total turnover decreased from TZS 4,750.63 million to TZS 33.74 million, representing a decrease of approximately 99.29%.

The total volume of shares traded also decreased from 800,190 to 68,685, a decrease of approximately 91.42%.

Market Capitalization
The Total Market Capitalization increased by 1.09% from TZS 15,193.38 Billion to TZS 15,359.50 Billion.

However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly decreased from TZS 10,901.61 Billion to TZS 10,900.77 Billion, a marginal decline of approximately 0.008%.

Stock Performances

CompanyClosing Price (26th May 2023)Closing Price (2nd June 2023)% Variation
CRDB500460-8%
DCB185180-2.7%
DSE1,9001,9000%
EABL2,4402,680+9.8%
JATU2652650%
JHL2,9802,9800%
KA80800%
KCB530540+1.9%
MBP3653650%
MCB3203200%
MKCB7807800%
MUCOBA4004000%
NICO4104100%
NMB3,4803,640+4.6%
NMG305335+9.8%
PAL4004000%
SWALA4504500%
SWIS1,5001,540+2.7%
TBL10,90010,9000%
TCC17,00017,0000%
TCCL1,9001,720-9.5%
TICL1501500%
TOL6506500%
TPCC4,1204,1200%
TTP1201200%
USL550%
VODA7707700%
YETU5105100%

Winners & Losers
The biggest winners in terms of price variation were EABL and NMG, both with a +9.8% increase in their closing prices. The biggest loser was CRDB, with a -8% decrease in its closing price.

      Bond Performances
      In terms of bond trading, the value of bonds traded increased from TZS 40.26 Billion to TZS 32.67 Billion, a decrease of approximately 18.85%.

          RELATED:  Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 19 of 2023
          Tweet
          Share
          Share
          Related Posts