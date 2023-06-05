DSE Total Turnover Down by -99% on Week Ending 2nd June 2023, EABL and NMG Stock Price Up by +9.8%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a week of varied activity from 26th May 2023 to 2nd June 2023.

The total turnover decreased from TZS 4,750.63 million to TZS 33.74 million, representing a decrease of approximately 99.29%.

The total volume of shares traded also decreased from 800,190 to 68,685, a decrease of approximately 91.42%.

Market Capitalization

The Total Market Capitalization increased by 1.09% from TZS 15,193.38 Billion to TZS 15,359.50 Billion.

However, the Domestic Market Capitalization slightly decreased from TZS 10,901.61 Billion to TZS 10,900.77 Billion, a marginal decline of approximately 0.008%.

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (26th May 2023) Closing Price (2nd June 2023) % Variation CRDB 500 460 -8% DCB 185 180 -2.7% DSE 1,900 1,900 0% EABL 2,440 2,680 +9.8% JATU 265 265 0% JHL 2,980 2,980 0% KA 80 80 0% KCB 530 540 +1.9% MBP 365 365 0% MCB 320 320 0% MKCB 780 780 0% MUCOBA 400 400 0% NICO 410 410 0% NMB 3,480 3,640 +4.6% NMG 305 335 +9.8% PAL 400 400 0% SWALA 450 450 0% SWIS 1,500 1,540 +2.7% TBL 10,900 10,900 0% TCC 17,000 17,000 0% TCCL 1,900 1,720 -9.5% TICL 150 150 0% TOL 650 650 0% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0% TTP 120 120 0% USL 5 5 0% VODA 770 770 0% YETU 510 510 0%

Winners & Losers

The biggest winners in terms of price variation were EABL and NMG, both with a +9.8% increase in their closing prices. The biggest loser was CRDB, with a -8% decrease in its closing price.

Bond Performances

In terms of bond trading, the value of bonds traded increased from TZS 40.26 Billion to TZS 32.67 Billion, a decrease of approximately 18.85%.