Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 26, 2024 Report: Share Turonver and Bond Activity Increase

The trading week ending on Friday, 28th June 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw an increase in turnover of shares traded compared to the previous foud-day trading week. The bond activity also saw an increase.

Turnover and Volume

During week 26 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.007 billion from 1,663,009 shares traded in 1.221 deals. This represents an increase of 41.8% in total turnover and a decrease of -23.2% in the volume traded compared to the previous four-day week (TZS 1.415 billion from 2,166,943 shares traded).

Market Capitalization

For the trading week ending 28th June 2024, the total market capitalization and the domestic market capitalization of listed shares at the DSE amounted to TZS 16,834.28 billion and TZS 11,853.85 billion, respectively.

This reflects a decrease of -0.52% in total capitalization and an increase of 0.43% in domestic capitalization compared to the previous week (TZS 16,923.62 billion and TZS 11,802.11 billion).

Bond Market

The bonds market recorded transactions worth TZS 146.82 billion, representing an increase of 22.8% compared to TZS 119.53 billion during the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of week 25 of 2024, the Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI), and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) experienced some growth compared to the previous week’s closing values. The Commercial Services Index (CS) remained flat, while the All Share Index (DSEI) and the Industrial & Allied Index (IA) saw a decrease in their values.

Index Closing Value 21st June 2024 Closing Value 28th June 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,027.67 2,016.97 -0.53% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,455.67 4,475.21 0.44% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,124.62 5,120.14 -0.09% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,134.41 5,205.50 1.38% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

At the end of week 25 of 2024, AFRIPRISE (formerly TICL) experienced the strongest weekly stock price gain with a 10.53% increase compared to the closing of the previous week. Conversely, KCB was the biggest loser, experiencing a decline of -8.70% from the previous week.