Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 30, 2024 Report: Trading Activity Declines While DSE Stock Price Rises 3.45%

The trading week ending on Friday, 26th July 2024, at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a decrease in shares and bond activity compared to the previous week.

Turnover and Volume

During Week 30 of 2024, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.037 billion from 1,673,021 shares traded in 1,667 deals. This represents a decrease of -5.16% in total turnover and -31.67% in volume traded compared to the previous week, which saw a turnover of TZS 2.148 billion from 2,448,596 shares traded.

Market Capitalization

At the close of Week 30 in 2024, the total market capitalization and domestic market capitalization of listed shares at the DSE amounted to TZS 17,138.69 billion and TZS 12,050.64 billion, respectively. This reflects a decrease of -1.53% in total capitalization and -0.76% in domestic capitalization compared to the previous week’s figures of TZS 17,405.18 billion and TZS 12,143.37 billion.

Bond Market

The bond market recorded transactions worth TZS 23.41 billion, representing a decrease of -66.17% compared to TZS 69.21 billion the previous week.

Indexes

At the end of Week 30 in 2024, all indexes lost value except for the Commercial Services (CS) index, which remained flat. The All Share Index (DSEI) experienced the most notable contraction, declining by 1.53% compared to the previous week’s close.

Index Closing Value 19th July 2024 Closing Value 26th July 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,085.38 2,053.45 -1.53% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,584.52 4,549.50 -0.76% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,119.02 5,085.12 -0.66% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 5,569.24 5,501.44 -1.22% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.27 2,134.27 0.00%

Stock Performances

At the close of Week 30 in 2024, DSE was the only stock that enjoyed a weekly price gain, increasing by 3.45% compared to the previous week’s close. The biggest losers of the week were MKCB and KCB, with declines of -8.33% and -7.35%, respectively.