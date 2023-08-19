DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 18th August 2023: DSE And CRDB Winners of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed varied market dynamics during the week ending Friday 18th August 2023, in comparison to the preceding week.
Turnover and Volume
During the week ending Friday, 18th August 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) registered a total turnover of TZS 1.414 billion from 2,269,083 shares traded in 363 deals.
This is in contrast to the turnover of TZS 1.194 billion from 2,317,592 shares traded in 356 deals during the previous week, marking an increase of 18.4% in turnover.
The bond market for the week recorded a turnover of TZS 44.49 billion from various deals, a slight increase from TZS 44.42 billion during the previous week.
Market Capitalisation
The total market capitalisation as of 18th August 2023 stood at TZS 14,733.48 billion, a decline from TZS 14,911.25 billion as of 11th August 2023.
The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 10,946.66 billion.
Indexes
|Index
|Closing Value 11th August 2023
|Closing Value 18th August 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,788.18
|1,766.86
|-1.19%
|Tanzania Share Index (TS|)
|4,130.97
|4,137.54
|0.16%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,130.67
|5,120.08
|-0.21%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,019.66
|4,056.64
|0.92%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,161.21
|2,161.21
|0.00%
Stock Performances
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 11th August 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 18th August 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|470
|2.17%
|DCB
|145
|145
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,720
|1,860
|8.14%
|EABL
|2,260
|2,120
|-6.19%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,200
|2,880
|-10.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|485
|465
|-4.12%
|MBP
|350
|350
|0.00%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0.00%
|MKCB
|710
|710
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|480
|480
|0.00%
|NMB
|3,680
|3,680
|0.00%
|NMG
|350
|340
|-2.86%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,640
|1,640
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,900
|1,720
|-9.47%
|TICL
|150
|150
|0.00%
|TOL
|630
|620
|-1.59%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,120
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Winners and Losers
Winners:
- DSE: Increased by +8.14% from TZS 1,720 to TZS 1,860.
- CRDB: Increased by +2.17% from TZS 460 to TZS 470.
Losers:
- JHL: Decreased by -10.00% from TZS 3,200 to TZS 2,880.
- TCCL: Decreased by -9.47% from TZS 1,900 to TZS 1,720.
- EABL: Decreased by -6.19% from TZS 2,260 to TZS 2,120.
- KCB: Decreased by -4.12% from TZS 485 to TZS 465.
- NMG: Decreased by -2.86% from TZS 350 to TZS 340.
- TOL: Decreased by -1.59% from TZS 630 to TZS 620.
The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices, hence they neither fall in the winners nor losers category.
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].