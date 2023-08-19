DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 18th August 2023: DSE And CRDB Winners of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed varied market dynamics during the week ending Friday 18th August 2023, in comparison to the preceding week.

Turnover and Volume

During the week ending Friday, 18th August 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) registered a total turnover of TZS 1.414 billion from 2,269,083 shares traded in 363 deals.

This is in contrast to the turnover of TZS 1.194 billion from 2,317,592 shares traded in 356 deals during the previous week, marking an increase of 18.4% in turnover.

The bond market for the week recorded a turnover of TZS 44.49 billion from various deals, a slight increase from TZS 44.42 billion during the previous week.

Market Capitalisation

The total market capitalisation as of 18th August 2023 stood at TZS 14,733.48 billion, a decline from TZS 14,911.25 billion as of 11th August 2023.

The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 10,946.66 billion.

Indexes

Index Closing Value 11th August 2023 Closing Value 18th August 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,788.18 1,766.86 -1.19% Tanzania Share Index (TS|) 4,130.97 4,137.54 0.16% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,130.67 5,120.08 -0.21% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,019.66 4,056.64 0.92% Commercial Services (CS) 2,161.21 2,161.21 0.00%

Stock Performances

Company Closing Price (TZS) 11th August 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 18th August 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 470 2.17% DCB 145 145 0.00% DSE 1,720 1,860 8.14% EABL 2,260 2,120 -6.19% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,200 2,880 -10.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 485 465 -4.12% MBP 350 350 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 710 710 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 480 480 0.00% NMB 3,680 3,680 0.00% NMG 350 340 -2.86% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,640 1,640 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,900 1,720 -9.47% TICL 150 150 0.00% TOL 630 620 -1.59% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

Winners and Losers

Winners:

DSE: Increased by +8.14% from TZS 1,720 to TZS 1,860. CRDB: Increased by +2.17% from TZS 460 to TZS 470.

Losers:

JHL: Decreased by -10.00% from TZS 3,200 to TZS 2,880. TCCL: Decreased by -9.47% from TZS 1,900 to TZS 1,720. EABL: Decreased by -6.19% from TZS 2,260 to TZS 2,120. KCB: Decreased by -4.12% from TZS 485 to TZS 465. NMG: Decreased by -2.86% from TZS 350 to TZS 340. TOL: Decreased by -1.59% from TZS 630 to TZS 620.

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices, hence they neither fall in the winners nor losers category.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].