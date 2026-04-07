Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 14 of 2026: Equity Turnover Contracts in a Shortened Week as KA (+15.79%) and JHL (+7.45%) Lead as Best Stock Performers

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 14 of 2026 spanned four days as the market was closed on Friday, April 3rd, for the Good Friday holiday. Trading was characterized by a contraction in equity liquidity and broadly negative stock price trends, though KA and JHL emerged as the best performers.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 21.99 billion. This reflects a decrease of -29.47% compared to Week 13’s TZS 31.18 billion.

Share volume totaled 7,068,275 shares. This represents a substantial -38.21% decrease compared to the 11,439,896 shares traded in Week 13.

CRDB continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 4,417,431 shares traded across normal and block trades.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a sharp contraction in activity, recording a total unit volume of 521,380 units. This marks a steep decrease of -79.75% compared to Week 13’s volume of 2,575,117 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 459.42 million, reflecting a massive drop of -84.49% from Week 13’s TZS 2,961.45 million.

In terms of price performance, both ETFs recorded declines. The IEACLC-ETF dropped by -4.84%, falling from TZS 1,240 to TZS 1,180 per share. The VERTEX-ETF also recorded a loss, dropping by -2.53% to close at TZS 385.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 27th March 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 2nd April 2026 Variation % IEACLC-ETF 1,240 1,180 -4.84% VERTEX-ETF 395 385 -2.53%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 14 of 2026 at TZS 33,364.52 billion. This represents a decrease of -1.46% compared to the Week 13 closing figure of TZS 33,858.83 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 22,875.11 billion. This reflects a decrease of -2.14% compared to the Week 13 closing figure of TZS 23,375.50 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 179.46 billion. This reflects a decrease of -4.58% from the Week 13 close of TZS 188.07 billion, driven by the price drops across both ETF counters.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 78.11 billion. This represented an +18.01% increase compared to Week 13’s bond turnover of TZS 66.19 billion.

Government securities maintained standard trading volumes despite the shortened week, anchored primarily by Monday, March 30th, which recorded TZS 46.85 billion traded across 31 deals.

Corporate bonds saw light activity, including trades involving 3-year bonds (9.50% and 12.50% coupons) and 5-year bonds (12.00% and 13.50% coupons).

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted largely negative results during the shortened week. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index was the sole gainer, rising slightly by +0.47%. The Commercial Services (CS) Index recorded the largest drop, losing -3.50%, followed by the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index, which fell by -3.01%.

Index Closing Value 27th March 2026 Closing Value 2nd April 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,897.24 3,840.34 -1.46% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,640.78 8,455.82 -2.14% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,006.67 5,030.32 0.47% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 19,083.99 18,510.19 -3.01% Commercial Services (CS) 2,330.51 2,248.88 -3.50%

Stock Performances

Gains were decisively led by KA, which surged by +15.79% to close the week at TZS 110 per share, up from TZS 95.

The second-highest gain for the week was JHL, which rose 7.45%, from TZS 8,050 to TZS 8,650 per share. Other notable gainers included TCC (+4.42%), NICO (+4.00%), and TTP (+4.00%).

Conversely, the market saw widespread declines. The biggest loss was recorded by PAL, which dropped by -15.74% to close at TZS 455. MUCOBA was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -12.02% to close at TZS 805 per share. MKCB also retreated significantly by -9.40% to close at TZS 4,530.