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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 13 of 2026: Equity Turnover Recovers, TPCC up by +4.73%

During Week 13 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a solid recovery in equity market trading, with both turnover and volume increasing significantly compared to Week 12. Total equity turnover grew by +14.38%, driven by consistent block trades and normal board activity, while bond market turnover plummeted by -77.54% following the previous week’s highs. Stock price movements were generally subdued, with the primary stock indices recording slight declines except for the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index. TPCC led the week’s few gainers by appreciating +4.73%.
March 31, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During week 13 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) overarching trend was a robust recovery in equity liquidity, with both share volume and turnover expanding notably, driven by normal board and block trade activities. Broadly, stock price trends remained largely subdued, leading to minor contractions across most primary indices.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 31.18 billion. This reflects a healthy increase of +14.38% compared to Week 12’s TZS 27.26 billion.

Share volume totaled 11,439,896 shares. This represents a substantial +44.07% increase compared to the 7,940,566 shares traded in Week 12.

CRDB continued to dominate DSE volume, recording strong activity across the week, significantly bolstered by a massive block trade of 2,932,164 shares on Thursday.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a contraction in activity after the previous week’s surge, recording a total unit volume of 2,575,117 units. This marks a decrease of -28.51% compared to Week 12’s volume of 3,602,127 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 2,961.45 million, reflecting a drop of -28.98% from Week 12’s TZS 4,170.04 million. Activity was anchored by a major block trade on Monday that accounted for 2,000,000 units of the IEACLC-ETF.

In terms of price performance, the IEACLC-ETF recorded a slight decline of -2.36%, dropping from TZS 1,270 to TZS 1,240 per share. The VERTEX-ETF remained flat, holding its value at TZS 395 per share throughout the week.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 20th March 2026Closing Price (TZS) 27th March 2026Variation %
IEACLC-ETF1,2701,240-2.36%
VERTEX-ETF3953950.00%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 13 of 2026 at TZS 33,858.83 billion. This represents a decrease of -1.26% compared to the Week 12 closing figure of TZS 34,289.30 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,375.50 billion. This reflects a slight decrease of -0.24% compared to the Week 12 closing figure of TZS 23,431.11 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 188.07 billion, down -2.10% from the Week 12 closing figure of TZS 192.10 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 66.19 billion. This represented a dramatic -77.54% decrease compared to Week 12’s bond turnover of TZS 294.70 billion.

Government securities maintained standard trading volumes, with the most significant activity occurring on Friday, March 27th, which recorded TZS 36.15 billion across 42 deals.

Corporate bonds saw very light activity, restricted to minor trades involving 5-year bonds (12.00% coupon) and a 3-year bond (12.50% coupon).

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted largely negative results during the week, with the exception of the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index, which was the sole gainer, rising by +0.82%. The Commercial Services (CS) Index recorded the largest drop, losing -1.18%, closely followed by the All Share Index (DSEI), which fell by -1.26%.

IndexClosing Value 20th March 2026Closing Value 27th March 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,946.793,897.24-1.26%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,661.348,640.78-0.24%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,965.785,006.670.82%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)19,185.6219,083.99-0.53%
Commercial Services (CS)2,358.452,330.51-1.18%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by TPCC, which increased by +4.73% to close the week at TZS 7,530 per share, up from TZS 7,190.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to PAL, which recorded an appreciation of +2.86%, rising from TZS 525 to TZS 540 per share. Other notable gainers included TCC (+1.87%) and MUCOBA (+1.67%).

On the other hand, several stocks saw a decline in value. The biggest loss was recorded by KA, which dropped by -13.64% to close at TZS 95. TTP was the second largest loser, recording a drop of -10.71% to close at TZS 625 per share. MCB also retreated significantly by -8.89% to close at TZS 1,640.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 20th March 2026Closing Price (TZS) 27th March 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE8008000.00%
CRDB2,8102,800-0.36%
DCB745715-4.03%
DSE6,9606,540-6.03%
EABL5,2805,030-4.73%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,0508,0500.00%
KA11095-13.64%
KCB1,8201,790-1.65%
MBP2,6802,600-2.99%
MCB1,8001,640-8.89%
MKCB4,9605,0000.81%
MUCOBA9009151.67%
NICO3,7303,7500.54%
NMB14,09014,030-0.43%
NMG315300-4.76%
PAL5255402.86%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,8802,780-3.47%
TBL9,5009,5100.11%
TCC11,78012,0001.87%
TCCL3,1803,030-4.72%
TOL950935-1.58%
TPCC7,1907,5304.73%
TTP700625-10.71%
USL25250.00%
VODA805795-1.24%
YETU5105100.00%
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