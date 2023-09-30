DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 29th September 2023: Total Turnover Down by -87%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed a massive decrease in trading activities during the week ending Friday 29th September 2023. It’s important to note that the DSE was closed on 28th September 2023.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 25th September to Friday, 29th September 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,264.26 million from a total volume of 2,398,540 shares traded.

Comparing this to the TZS 10,106.99 million from week 38, there was a decrease of approximately -87.5% in turnover.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded during the week were: CRDB with a total of 947,383 shares traded, DCB with 126,541 shares traded, and NICO with 173,188 shares traded.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization as of 29th September 2023 stood at TZS 14,866.12 billion. This represents an increase of +0.24% from TZS 14,829.69 billion as of 22nd September 2023.

The domestic market capitalization closed at TZS 11,324.45 billion, showing an increase of +0.64% from TZS 11,252.11 billion in week 38.

Bond Market

The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 34.54 billion. All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment.

Indexes

The week observed varied dynamics in the key indexes. The most notable rise was in the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index, which surged by +1.90%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) also experienced positive shifts, increasing by +0.25% and +0.64% respectively.

On the other hand, the Commercial Services (CS) index remained stable with no change.

Index Closing Value 22nd September 2023 Closing Value 29th September 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,778.38 1,782.75 0.25% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,252.98 4,280.33 0.64% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,117.12 5,121.60 0.09% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,446.11 4,530.52 1.90% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,159.53 0.00%

Stock Performances

The most notable changes in stock prices this week were observed in TICL, which experienced a significant increase of +10.00%, closing at TZS 165, up from TZS 150 the previous week.

TCCL also showed positive momentum, with its stock price rising by +4.88% to end at TZS 1,720 from TZS 1,640.

On the negative side, MBP faced a sharp decline, dropping by -9.52% to close at TZS 285 from TZS 315. KCB also saw a decrease, closing at TZS 355, down by -5.33% from TZS 375.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 22nd September 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 29th September 2023 Variation % CRDB 445 440 -1.12% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,760 1,760 0.00% EABL 2,180 2,200 0.92% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,040 3,120 2.63% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 375 355 -5.33% MBP 315 285 -9.52% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 500 500 0.00% NMB 4,440 4,600 3.60% NMG 335 345 2.99% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,600 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,640 1,720 4.88% TICL 150 165 10.00% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

