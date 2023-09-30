DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 29th September 2023: Total Turnover Down by -87%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed a massive decrease in trading activities during the week ending Friday 29th September 2023. It’s important to note that the DSE was closed on 28th September 2023.
Turnover and Volume
From Monday, 25th September to Friday, 29th September 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,264.26 million from a total volume of 2,398,540 shares traded.
Comparing this to the TZS 10,106.99 million from week 38, there was a decrease of approximately -87.5% in turnover.
The most active stocks in terms of volume traded during the week were: CRDB with a total of 947,383 shares traded, DCB with 126,541 shares traded, and NICO with 173,188 shares traded.
Market Capitalization
The total market capitalization as of 29th September 2023 stood at TZS 14,866.12 billion. This represents an increase of +0.24% from TZS 14,829.69 billion as of 22nd September 2023.
The domestic market capitalization closed at TZS 11,324.45 billion, showing an increase of +0.64% from TZS 11,252.11 billion in week 38.
Bond Market
The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 34.54 billion. All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment.
Indexes
The week observed varied dynamics in the key indexes. The most notable rise was in the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index, which surged by +1.90%.
The All Share Index (DSEI) and the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) also experienced positive shifts, increasing by +0.25% and +0.64% respectively.
On the other hand, the Commercial Services (CS) index remained stable with no change.
|Index
|Closing Value 22nd September 2023
|Closing Value 29th September 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,778.38
|1,782.75
|0.25%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,252.98
|4,280.33
|0.64%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,117.12
|5,121.60
|0.09%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,446.11
|4,530.52
|1.90%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,159.53
|2,159.53
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The most notable changes in stock prices this week were observed in TICL, which experienced a significant increase of +10.00%, closing at TZS 165, up from TZS 150 the previous week.
TCCL also showed positive momentum, with its stock price rising by +4.88% to end at TZS 1,720 from TZS 1,640.
On the negative side, MBP faced a sharp decline, dropping by -9.52% to close at TZS 285 from TZS 315. KCB also saw a decrease, closing at TZS 355, down by -5.33% from TZS 375.
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 22nd September 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 29th September 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|445
|440
|-1.12%
|DCB
|140
|140
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,760
|1,760
|0.00%
|EABL
|2,180
|2,200
|0.92%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,040
|3,120
|2.63%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|375
|355
|-5.33%
|MBP
|315
|285
|-9.52%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|500
|500
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,440
|4,600
|3.60%
|NMG
|335
|345
|2.99%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,600
|1,600
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,640
|1,720
|4.88%
|TICL
|150
|165
|10.00%
|TOL
|650
|650
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,120
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].