Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 44 of 2025: MKCB Rises +14.55% as Indexes Surge Despite Shortened Trading Week

During Week 44 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated for a shortened week of three days due to the suspension of trading on Wednesday, October 29, for the general elections, and subsequent closure from Friday onwards following nationwide shutdowns caused by post-election unrest, an internet blackout, and a curfew. Despite the shortened schedule, the exchange recorded gains across all benchmarks, led by the Commercial Services Index (CS), which rose by 4.53%. MKCB was the top gainer of the week, with its share price increasing by 14.55%.
November 1, 2025
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 44 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) operated only on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (October 27, 28, and 30). Trading was suspended on Wednesday, October 29, due to the general elections, and the exchange remained closed from Friday onwards following nationwide shutdowns caused by post-election unrest, an internet blackout, and a curfew.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 3.75 billion, reflecting a substantial -66.06% drop from Week 43’s TZS 11.05 billion.

Share volume totaled approximately 3.24 million shares. This represents a -49.56% decrease compared to the approximately 6.43 million shares traded in Week 43.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,649,671 shares. This total was bolstered by significant Block Trade activity, including a block of 850,000 shares on Tuesday. The second-most-traded stock, AFRIPRISE, finished the week with 359,475 shares.

StockWeekly Total Traded
CRDB2,649,671
AFRIPRISE359,475
NICO81,443
VODA45,344
DCB36,391
NMB19,982
MKCB13,758
DSE11,260
TTP6,508
TOL3,812
MCB3,419
SWIS3,157
TBL3,089
TPCC1,411
MBP1,343
PAL796
TCCL736
TCC396
MUCOBA70
EABL0
JATU0
JHL0
KA0
KCB0
NMG0
SWALA0
USL0
YETU0
TOTAL3,242,061

ETF Trading

The VIS-ETF counter saw highly increased trading activity this week. It recorded a total unit volume of 2,524,340 units, marking a dramatic increase of +254.49% compared to Week 43’s 712,100 units. It generated a total turnover of TZS 754.40 million, reflecting a massive surge of +290.74% from Week 43’s TZS 193.07 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 44 at TZS 21,714.70 billion. This represents an increase of +1.57% compared to the Week 43 closing figure of TZS 21,378.56 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 44 at TZS 13,805.08 billion. This reflects an increase of +2.50% compared to the Week 43 closing figure of TZS 13,468.94 billion.

Bond Market

Total bond turnover for Week 44 was approximately TZS 82.86 billion. This represents a substantial -57.31% decrease week-on-week compared to the TZS 194.11 billion recorded in Week 43.

Government securities continued to provide the vast majority of activity. Corporate bonds saw limited activity on Monday (TZS 30.50 million face value) and Tuesday (TZS 20.50 million face value), with no activity reported on Thursday.

Indexes

All DSE benchmarks advanced in Week 44. The Commercial Services Index (CS) was the strongest performer, rising by +4.53%. This was followed by the Banks, Finance & Investment Index (BI), which rose by +3.24%. The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose by +2.50%, the All Share Index (DSEI) rose by +1.57%, and the Industrial & Allied Index (IA) experienced a gain of +0.71%.

IndexClosing Value 24th October 2025Closing Value 30th October 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,494.022,533.231.57%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,087.895,214.872.50%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,046.614,075.320.71%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,269.469,569.443.24%
Commercial Services (CS)1,645.781,720.384.53%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by MKCB, rising by +14.55% to reach TZS 2,520 per share. DSE also recorded a remarkable growth of +11.67% (to TZS 6,700). Other notable gainers included PAL (+10.71%), TOL (+4.71%), and CRDB (+4.27%). The only losses were recorded by TTP (-8.00%), and TCC (-1.97%).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 24th October 2025Closing Price (TZS) 30th October 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE4754801.05%
CRDB1,1701,2204.27%
DCB2802800.00%
DSE6,0006,70011.67%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,1801,1800.00%
MBP7057050.00%
MCB3703700.00%
MKCB2,2002,52014.55%
MUCOBA3803800.00%
NICO1,4001,4000.00%
NMB7,8207,9902.17%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL28031010.71%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,5701,6303.82%
TBL7,4307,5301.35%
TCC11,66011,430-1.97%
TCCL2,3502,3600.43%
TOL8508904.71%
TPCC5,5005,6502.73%
TTP500460-8.00%
USL550.00%
VODA5756004.35%
YETU5105100.00%
