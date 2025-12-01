Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 48 of 2025: Equity Turnover Soars +155.62%, Bond Market Cools -24.34%, DCB Sees +11.11% Surge

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity spanned from Monday, November 24th, through Friday, November 28th, 2025. This period saw a significant increase in equity activity compared to Week 47.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 14.01 billion. This reflects a massive +155.62% increase compared to Week 47’s TZS 5.48 billion.

Share volume totaled 9,500,352 shares. This represents a substantial +248.90% increase compared to the 2,722,984 shares traded in Week 47.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 4,557,575 shares.

AFRIPRISE counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with 3,330,886 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 3,210,000 shares on Friday, November 28th.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly reduced trading activity in Week 48, recording a total unit volume of 397,007 units. This marks a decrease of -52.30% compared to Week 47’s volume of 832,385 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 127.69 million, reflecting a sharp decline of -54.22% from Week 47’s TZS 278.91 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 48 at TZS 22,312.50 billion. This represents an increase of +1.37% compared to the Week 47 closing figure of TZS 22,011.02 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 48 at TZS 13,897.92 billion. This reflects an increase of +2.21% compared to the Week 47 closing figure of TZS 13,597.69 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 88.23 billion. This represented a substantial decrease of -24.34% compared to Week 47’s total bond turnover of TZS 116.62 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 87.96 billion across 78 deals. Significant government activity was seen across various maturities, including 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 0.27 billion from 15 deals. Corporate notes included 3-year bonds (9.50% and 12.50% coupons), 5-year notes (12.00%, 12.75% and 13.00% coupons), and 7-year bonds (10.50% coupon).

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks mostly improved in Week 48. The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index recorded the largest increase, gaining +1.64%. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index was the only index to decrease during the week, falling by -1.07%.

Index Closing Value 21st November 2025 Closing Value 28th November 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,567.89 2,568.20 0.01% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,136.35 5,137.35 0.02% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,057.60 4,124.00 1.64% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,408.61 9,307.76 -1.07% Commercial Services (CS) 1,650.78 1,654.63 0.23%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by DCB, which surged by +11.11% to close the week at TZS 250 per share. This strong performance marks a recovery for DCB, which was one of the top losers in Week 47 with a drop of -10.00%.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to SWIS, which recorded an appreciation of +5.96%, rising from TZS 1,510 to TZS 1,600 per share.

Other notable gainers included TBL, which rose by +3.85% (from TZS 7,800 to TZS 8,100), and TOL, which was up +2.94% (from TZS 850 to TZS 875). TCCL also recorded gains of +1.28%.

The biggest losses during Week 48 were recorded by MKCB, which declined by -13.04% to close at TZS 2,000.

MCB was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -2.91% (from TZS 515 to TZS 500), reversing its trend from Week 47, where it was the top gainer. NICO also saw a drop of -2.88% (from TZS 1,390 to TZS 1,350).