Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 49 of 2025: Bond Market Surges +119.11%, Equity Turnover Dips -62.31%, MKCB Leads with +7.50%

During Week 49 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced mixed results; while the equities market saw a sharp correction in trading volumes and turnover following the previous week’s rally, the debt market recorded significant growth. The primary stock indices all recorded gains, maintaining a positive trajectory. MKCB stock recorded the highest appreciation, rising by +7.50%.
December 6, 2025
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for week 49 of 2025 spanned from Monday, December 1st, through Friday, December 5th. This period saw a significant decrease in equity activity compared to the previous week.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 5.28 billion. This reflects a sharp -62.31% decrease compared to Week 48’s TZS 14.01 billion.

Share volume totaled 3,473,116 shares. This represents a substantial -63.47% decrease compared to the 9,500,352 shares traded in Week 48.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,744,357 shares.

KCB counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with approximately 231,467 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 199,755 shares on Tuesday, December 2nd.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw reduced trading activity in Week 49, recording a total unit volume of 381,536 units. This marks a decrease of -3.90% compared to Week 48’s volume of 397,007 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 116.44 million, reflecting a decline of -8.81% from Week 48’s TZS 127.69 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 49 at TZS 22,323.43 billion. This represents an increase of +0.05% compared to the Week 48 closing figure of TZS 22,312.50 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 49 at TZS 13,968.26 billion. This reflects an increase of +0.51% compared to the Week 48 closing figure of TZS 13,897.92 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 193.32 billion. This represented a massive increase of +119.11% compared to Week 48’s total bond turnover of TZS 88.23 billion.

Government securities supplied approximately TZS 193.32 billion across 122 deals. Significant government activity was seen across various maturities, including 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 1.5 million from 1 deal. Corporate notes included a 3-year bond (12.50% coupon).

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks all improved in Week 49. The Commercial Services (CS) Index recorded the largest increase, gaining +0.69%. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index also increased during the week, rising by +0.44%, while the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index gained +0.55%.

IndexClosing Value 28th November 2025Closing Value 5th December 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,568.202,569.470.05%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,137.355,163.350.51%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,124.004,146.820.55%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,307.769,348.950.44%
Commercial Services (CS)1,654.631,666.090.69%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by MKCB, which surged by +7.50% to close the week at TZS 2,150 per share. This strong performance marks a recovery for MKCB, which was the top loser in Week 48 with a drop of -13.04%.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to AFRIPRISE, which recorded an appreciation of +7.23%, rising from TZS 415 to TZS 445 per share.

Other notable gainers included TOL, which rose by +5.14% (from TZS 875 to TZS 920), and MBP, which was up +3.39% (from TZS 590 to TZS 610). NICO also recorded gains of +2.96%.

The biggest losses during Week 49 were recorded by TTP, which declined by -20.41% to close at TZS 390.

MCB was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -10.00% (from TZS 500 to TZS 450). DCB also saw a drop of -6.00% (from TZS 250 to TZS 235), reversing its trend from Week 48, where it was the top gainer.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 28th November 2025Closing Price (TZS) 5th December 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE4154457.23%
CRDB1,1501,1600.87%
DCB250235-6.00%
DSE5,7905,8701.38%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,3501,330-1.48%
MBP5906103.39%
MCB500450-10.00%
MKCB2,0002,1507.50%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO1,3501,3902.96%
NMB8,0308,0300.00%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL250245-2.00%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,6001,580-1.25%
TBL8,1008,1700.86%
TCC9,8009,8500.51%
TCCL2,3702,360-0.42%
TOL8759205.14%
TPCC5,9205,9801.01%
TTP490390-20.41%
USL550.00%
VODA5805850.86%
YETU5105100.00%
