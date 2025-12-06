Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 49 of 2025: Bond Market Surges +119.11%, Equity Turnover Dips -62.31%, MKCB Leads with +7.50%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for week 49 of 2025 spanned from Monday, December 1st, through Friday, December 5th. This period saw a significant decrease in equity activity compared to the previous week.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 5.28 billion. This reflects a sharp -62.31% decrease compared to Week 48’s TZS 14.01 billion.
Share volume totaled 3,473,116 shares. This represents a substantial -63.47% decrease compared to the 9,500,352 shares traded in Week 48.
CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 2,744,357 shares.
KCB counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with approximately 231,467 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 199,755 shares on Tuesday, December 2nd.
ETF Trading
The VERTEX-ETF counter saw reduced trading activity in Week 49, recording a total unit volume of 381,536 units. This marks a decrease of -3.90% compared to Week 48’s volume of 397,007 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 116.44 million, reflecting a decline of -8.81% from Week 48’s TZS 127.69 million.
Market Capitalisation
The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 49 at TZS 22,323.43 billion. This represents an increase of +0.05% compared to the Week 48 closing figure of TZS 22,312.50 billion.
The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 49 at TZS 13,968.26 billion. This reflects an increase of +0.51% compared to the Week 48 closing figure of TZS 13,897.92 billion.
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 193.32 billion. This represented a massive increase of +119.11% compared to Week 48’s total bond turnover of TZS 88.23 billion.
Government securities supplied approximately TZS 193.32 billion across 122 deals. Significant government activity was seen across various maturities, including 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.
Corporate bonds added roughly TZS 1.5 million from 1 deal. Corporate notes included a 3-year bond (12.50% coupon).
Indexes
The DSE benchmarks all improved in Week 49. The Commercial Services (CS) Index recorded the largest increase, gaining +0.69%. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index also increased during the week, rising by +0.44%, while the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index gained +0.55%.
|Index
|Closing Value 28th November 2025
|Closing Value 5th December 2025
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|2,568.20
|2,569.47
|0.05%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|5,137.35
|5,163.35
|0.51%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,124.00
|4,146.82
|0.55%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|9,307.76
|9,348.95
|0.44%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|1,654.63
|1,666.09
|0.69%
Stock Performances
Gains were led by MKCB, which surged by +7.50% to close the week at TZS 2,150 per share. This strong performance marks a recovery for MKCB, which was the top loser in Week 48 with a drop of -13.04%.
The second-highest gain for the week belonged to AFRIPRISE, which recorded an appreciation of +7.23%, rising from TZS 415 to TZS 445 per share.
Other notable gainers included TOL, which rose by +5.14% (from TZS 875 to TZS 920), and MBP, which was up +3.39% (from TZS 590 to TZS 610). NICO also recorded gains of +2.96%.
The biggest losses during Week 49 were recorded by TTP, which declined by -20.41% to close at TZS 390.
MCB was the second largest loser for the week, recording a drop of -10.00% (from TZS 500 to TZS 450). DCB also saw a drop of -6.00% (from TZS 250 to TZS 235), reversing its trend from Week 48, where it was the top gainer.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 28th November 2025
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th December 2025
|Variation %
|AFRIPRISE
|415
|445
|7.23%
|CRDB
|1,150
|1,160
|0.87%
|DCB
|250
|235
|-6.00%
|DSE
|5,790
|5,870
|1.38%
|EABL
|4,160
|4,160
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|6,400
|6,400
|0.00%
|KA
|105
|105
|0.00%
|KCB
|1,350
|1,330
|-1.48%
|MBP
|590
|610
|3.39%
|MCB
|500
|450
|-10.00%
|MKCB
|2,000
|2,150
|7.50%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|1,350
|1,390
|2.96%
|NMB
|8,030
|8,030
|0.00%
|NMG
|280
|280
|0.00%
|PAL
|250
|245
|-2.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,600
|1,580
|-1.25%
|TBL
|8,100
|8,170
|0.86%
|TCC
|9,800
|9,850
|0.51%
|TCCL
|2,370
|2,360
|-0.42%
|TOL
|875
|920
|5.14%
|TPCC
|5,920
|5,980
|1.01%
|TTP
|490
|390
|-20.41%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|580
|585
|0.86%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%