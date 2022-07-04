Tanzania to Expand Fertilizer Production With Cuban Assistance

On 30th June 2022, the President of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, in his official visit to the country to expand cooperation in areas of common interest and strengthen economic and commercial ties.

On the same day, Minister Rodriguez met with the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Tanzania Dr. Ashatu Kijaji to discuss how to strengthen cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, medical research and training, health care, and value addition on agriculture products and other raw materials.

They have also agreed to expand the Kibaha pesticide plant to significantly increase the local production of fertilizer products and hence reduce imports.

The plant, a subsidiary company of Tanzania’s National Development Corporation (NDC), was built in collaboration with Labiofam of Cuba, already produces biolarvicides to fight malaria in the country.